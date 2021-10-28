Now, that poor showing has prompted the commission co-chairs – Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat, and Representative Robert D. Phillips, a Woonsocket Democrat – to issue a statement: “Commission members should make every effort to attend these hearings. The commission is establishing new procedures to ensure robust attendance at future public meetings.”

Half of the 18-member Special Commission on Reapportionment did not show up at the Kickemuit Middle School in Warren, preventing the panel from reaching the 10-member quorum needed to hold the meeting on Oct. 25.

PROVIDENCE — When the state redistricting commission met in a middle school earlier this week, it failed to meet a basic school requirement: attendance.

For example, commission members will now be asked to confirm their attendance with the commission clerk 48 hours in advance of future meetings.

Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John M. Marion, who did attend Monday’s meeting, said this marked the first time in his memory that a Rhode Island redistricting commission had failed to reach a quorum, including the 28 meetings held during the last redistricting process a decade ago.

“These hearings are important because they are trying to solicit public input before they draw the first set of maps,” Marion said. “These are the maps that will be in place for the next decade and could potentially help decide election outcomes before the next vote is cast.”

Common Cause Rhode Island had advocated, unsuccessfully, for a constitutional amendment creating an independent redistricting panel, rather than one appointed by House and Senate leaders.

“I’m sure there are people interested enough in doing their civic duty that they would show up for these meetings,” Marion said. “Commission members have expressed indignation at previous meetings when the public has called them political insiders. If you are going to be indignant about criticism, you need to show your commitment to the work.”

After the redistricting commission failed to reach a quorum Monday, the Black Lives Matter RI PAC issued a statement, saying it was “incredibly disappointed to see half of the commission not attending last night’s meeting,” especially “given the stakes of what this assembly is tasked to do.”

The PAC pointed out that one commission member, Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, was absent because she held a fundraiser that night, and that two other Republicans on the commission, Senator Gordon E. Rogers and Representative Brian C. Newberry, attended her fundraiser.

“These members would rather be attending a private fundraiser instead of highly important meetings that are essential for determining Rhode Island’s future,” the PAC said.

But Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican, said the commission didn’t fail to reach a quorum just because of absent Republicans.

He points out that the absentees included two Democratic senators, Ana B. Quezada and V. Susan Sosnowski, and four Black or Latino commission members – Quezada, former Senator Harold M. Metts, Kaprece Ransaw, and Alvin Reyes. Also, he noted that one Republican commission member, Representative David J. Place, of Burrillville, did attend.

Newberry said he is not criticizing any commission members who missed the meeting. “We can’t all make every meeting,” he said. “It just happened to be a bad night when we were all absent.”

Newberry said he did attend de la Cruz’s fundraiser but also had another commitment that night. He questioned whether a quorum is needed for this round of hearings, noting the commission has not proposed any maps or taken any votes yet. And he said absent commission members can listen to recordings afterward.

Marion said he realizes it can be challenging to get 18 commission members to attend every meeting together.

“But it certainly is surprising and disappointing that they could not get a quorum,” he said. “And the fact that one of the members held their fundraiser that night – she shouldn’t have accepted the appointment to the commission if her priority is raising money and not doing the people’s business.”

De la Cruz said she rarely misses legislative committee hearings and attends extra meetings in an ex officio capacity at the Senate minority whip. “I take that responsibility seriously,” she said.

De la Cruz said she had scheduled her fundraiser back in August, and it can be difficult to find dates at venues amid the rescheduling of events delayed by the pandemic. When the redistricting commission formed, it was clear that not every member could make every meeting because of prior commitments, she said, and she doubted the commission had ever had full attendance.

The General Assembly provided the Globe with attendance records showing that the commission has held nine meetings over the past two months, and all 18 members showed up just once – on Sept. 23 at the State House.

The attendance record for Rhode Island's Special Commission on Reapportionment Rhode Island General Assembly

The records show that the four Republican legislators on the commission did not attend the two meetings held at the Community College of Rhode Island campuses in Newport and Warwick.

De la Cruz said Republicans objected to a CCRI policy that required those in attendance to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or to take a rapid test. She said they urged legislative leaders to change the venue but that did not happen.

“Some members didn’t want to provide that kind of documentation,” de la Cruz said. “One person testified that placing such requirements on individuals can make it difficult to come to the meeting. We want this process to be as accessible as possible while maintaining safety.”

Newberry said that if members of the public want to address public officials on redistricting matters they “should not have to take a test or show their medical records.” While he has been vaccinated, he said that is not point, and he said Republicans refused to attend the meetings at CCRI “as a matter of principle.”

House spokesman Larry Berman said the redistricting commission follows the COVID-19 policies set by the venue where its meetings are held. The CCRI campuses were chosen because they are centrally located, with plentiful parking, and “the best choice for the public,” he said.

Berman said the meeting that was supposed to take place Monday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the the Kickemuit Middle School in Warren, and the redistricting commission will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the State House to hold a separate hearing on how Rhode Island counts prison inmates for redistricting purposes.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.