And so it went Thursday in many communities south of Boston, particularly those on the coast and on Cape Cod, nearly two full days after the nor’easter began battering the region with hurricane-force winds and drenching rain. Some entire towns, including Scituate and Cohasset, were still without power as of Thursday evening.

“In my 11 years as chief, this has been the worst,” Duffey said, standing inside the firehouse on Union Street. “It was just horrible.”

A lifelong resident of Rockland, Fire Chief Scott Duffey can’t recall a more damaging storm to blast through town. Maybe Hurricane Gloria in 1985 was comparable, he said, but by mid-day Thursday, only a small number of households in this town of 18,000 people had been able to turn on the lights again.

Overall, more than a quarter-million customers in Massachusetts remained without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. And officials have warned that restoring power for everyone could take days.

“I’ve been just trying to stay warm, sitting in my car a lot,” Holly Johnson of Abington said.

Trees fell in countless places, keeping some roads impassable. Long lines of vehicles queued outside gas stations that had power to run their pumps. Knocked-out traffic lights made entering many intersections a risky adventure. And routine necessities such as eating and sleeping suddenly required an extra helping of thought and preparation.

“None of us have washed our hair in two days,” said Mildred Metcalf, 82, as she sat with three new friends at the Robert J. Nyman Senior Center in Rockland, which had taken on new duties as a warming center and a place to charge phones and computers.

“I’ve been eating a lot of crackers,” Metcalf said, pausing while she crocheted an afghan. “And I’ve been so cold. That’s the thing, because when I get cold, all my aches start.”

By 6:30 p.m. Thursday, about 60 percent of Rockland remained without power, a considerable improvement over a few hours earlier, but still an inconvenience for many.

“I don’t like the cold showers,” said 12-year-old Rome Kelley Jr. of Rockland. The boy and his father waited for lunch at Mike’s Pizza, which, thanks to a generator, was one of the few places in town serving food Thursday.

A dozen miles away, Cohasset Fire Chief Robert D. Silvia also ranked this storm as among the most damaging in memory.

“We’ve had hurricanes, but a hurricane comes through and an hour or two later it’s gone. This was 24, 36, almost 48 hours of windstorm, and the amount of damage is unprecedented,” Silvia said. “We know we’ve got a lot that needs to be repaired. And to do it safely, it’s going to take time.”

Like many other businesses in Cohasset, the CVS in the plaza on Chief Justice Cushing Highway was shut. A handwritten paper sign posted on the entrance read: “Store closed due to power outage. We are so sorry.”

However, one store open in the plaza and doing brisk business was Curtis Liquors, where manager Mark Cowing said he had sold plenty of cigarettes and ice.

“We’re out of ice actually right now,” he said. “We don’t have phone service. We don’t have any access to Internet. Our ATM machine is out of cash.”

Despite those setbacks, customers streamed in and out Thursday. Cowing said the store would close at sunset because, without power, there wouldn’t be enough lighting in the parking lot.

Still, he said, “People are happy we’re open.”

In Bourne, the gateway to Cape Cod, about 80 percent of residents still lacked power Thursday evening, but things had been cozy at Debbie McRoberts’s home.

“I’ve got a generator, so I’ve got heat and I’ve got lights, so I’m comfortable,” McRoberts, 69, said at the Post Office. She also has hot coffee and has become a Good Samaritan of caffeine, sharing the warming brew with her cold and powerless neighbors.

For Chuck Rose of Bourne, “chain-sawing and cleanup” were the order of the day at his commercial property, where downed trees needed his attention. Despite more than 30 hours without power, Rose said he was eating and sleeping well and didn’t mind the chill at home.

With a gas stove, hot meals and coffee were keeping him going. And because he’s been through this before, Rose keeps frozen gallon jugs of water in a downstairs freezer, which he transfers to his refrigerator.

”You just got to remember to be real quick about opening the refrigerator door,’’ Rose said. “If you are, things shouldn’t go bad.”

In Sandwich, Brigid Maleady, 63, espoused a traditional, no-nonsense New Englander approach to weathering any crisis: “You just kinda do what you have to.’’

With no power at her 19th-century home, she used her Subaru Outback to warm up and charge her cellphone. Maleady, a bank teller, said she was lucky to have a gas stove for warm meals and tea.

“It could be a lot colder, knock on wood,” she said, and did exactly that on the post of a parking sign at Sandwich Town Hall, where she had gone to drop off her property-tax payment.

The Brown Jug on Main Street must have won the electricity lottery. Its power came back about 8 p.m. Wednesday. So it was back to business the next morning, and plenty of new clientele were at the gourmet café and market.

“I’ve never seen half of these people before,” owner Erick Campbell said. “I don’t know if they’re driving by and see the lights on, or if they’ve just never been here before.”

One woman, desperate for an outlet to charge her electronics, asked a clerk when things were supposed to return to normal. “I’m open to rumors,” the woman quipped.

Matt and Linda Park of Sandwich face Cape Cod Bay from their home.

”We got blasted,” Matt Park said. “The house is on pilings so it really shakes. It was a horrendous noise all night long. We get an unobstructed wind coming straight across the water and bringing sand with it. And the sound, oh my God, it was just horrendous.”

Making coffee called for some improvisation, as Matt sat in the back seat of Linda’s car and used a 115-volt outlet to power an electric coffee grinder.

Bedtime was cold, they said.

”We slept with two down comforters and our cat,” said Linda Park, sitting in a booth at a local diner, wearing her coat and a ski cap.

“I’m living with my hat on,” she said. “I slept with it on and cooked with it on. I’m not taking it off.”

