Low pressure will arrive this weekend and bring more rain for Saturday into very early Sunday.

The next storm will once again come up from the south, but will not be as strong as this week’s nor’easter and will take a more inland track. I’m looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain across all of Southern New England, including most of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Sunshine has been limited Thursday and I’m really not expecting much in the way of blue skies until sometime on Sunday. Before we get there we’ve got another rain storm to go through.

It will be dry Friday and if you have any plans you should be able to get them done outside without any weather issues. Late in the day there may be some drizzle moving in from the coastline as winds turn and start coming from the southeast. The southerly flow of air will also bring above-average temperatures with readings getting into the 60s late on Saturday.

The rain may be light Saturday morning but I expect downpours Saturday afternoon and the rumble of thunder across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts is a possibility.

Winds will be gusty from the southeast, perhaps as high as 40 miles an hour just off the water, and those speeds could be higher as you get to exposed areas and portions of Cape Cod. This will further hamper any power restoration efforts underway.

Potential wind gusts from the GFS model has the strongest flow near the water once again. WeatherBell

Sunday is the final day of October and also, obviously, Halloween. With the storm system pulling away in the morning we could see a few leftover showers, but the trend is going to be for brightening skies, a little bit of sunshine, and temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees in the afternoon. You should plan on readings in the 50s for the trick or treaters, a nice temperature to be able to show off costumes, uncovered by heavy coats.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday with developing sunshine. WeatherBell

The start of November looks tranquil and mild with the next chance of any rain coming sometime in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. But right now that doesn’t look like anything more than a few light showers.