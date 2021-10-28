A black bear was sighted Thursday in the Bristol County town of Marion, according to police
“WARNING! There has been a black bear sighting on County Road at the Wareham/Marion line,” police posted on the Facebook account around 11:15 a.m.
The posting included a photograph of the bear emerging from the woods.
Police offered advice to anyone who crosses paths with the animal.
“If you do encounter a bear, try to remain calm, do not run away or approach the bear. Move away slowly and sideways,’' police wrote. “It is best to bring in bird feeders, secure your trash, keep dogs leashed and never let dogs chase or interact with bears.”
Bear sightings in Eastern Massachusetts have increased in recent years, officials have said.
