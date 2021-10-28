Julce and several other passengers were catapulted into the water and first responders rescued Denver and other passengers. But they could not locate Julce, who once worked for Denver and who dreamed of opening a dance studio. She was the sole fatality, and the state medical examiner concluded the 27-year-old Somerville resident had drowned.

Ryan Denver, whose name has not previously been publicly released by authorities, was allegedly at the wheel of his boat called “Make It Go Away” when it struck a navigational marker off Castle Island around 2:50 a.m. on July 17.

The South Boston businessman who crashed his powerboat in Boston Harbor this summer killing Jeanica Julce and injuring five other people is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Denver is charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but can also lead to a sentence of probation only. He also faces three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Rollins’ office.

Denver, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Nov. 19.

Prosecutors said Denver was operating the Pursuit DC 365, a 37-foot-long, 17,000-pound boat, when it slammed into the fixed navigational aid.

“Jeanica was a vibrant young woman with a beautiful life ahead of her. She deserved better than to lose everything because of another individual’s recklessness,” Rollins said in a statement. “That her life ended in this manner is heartbreaking.”

Julce, loved ones have told the Globe, was devoted to dance and her family, loved to travel and be with friends, and had family across the country, as well as in Haiti and Canada. She was working towards opening her own dance studio at the time of her death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





