Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Oct. 16, firefighters in Medway responded to a local farm to save a young calf that had fallen into a well. Unable to get out of the 20-foot-deep well on its own, the calf was in danger of drowning. Photos of the rescue were shared on the department’s Facebook page. “There is no such thing as a typical day in the fire service,” the post said. “Medway Fire is happy to report the calf was successfully removed from the well and rejoined the herd.” Two members of Medway’s police department — Officers Anthony Nigro and Christopher Bullen — also helped.

MEMORABLE FISHING TRIP

A father and son made an unexpected discovery while they were fishing in Townsend recently. Police said that on the afternoon of Oct. 17, the pair were fishing in a watering hole off Main Street when they found a hand grenade. State Police determined it was a practice grenade — the kind that’s inert and used as a training device — so there was no threat of a potential explosion, and thankfully, no injuries.

HALLOWEEN SHENANIGANS

At 7:39 p.m. Oct. 15, Medfield police answered a call from someone on Minuteman Road who saw a group of kids stealing Halloween decorations across the street. An officer was sent to the scene, but didn’t see anyone in the area.

Later on that same night — 11:37 p.m. Oct. 15 — a woman on Heather Drive in Norwood called police because there were three people outside her home wearing Halloween masks who then left in a black SUV.

MORE ANIMAL CALLS

At 7:09 a.m. Sept. 14, the Wilmington animal control officer was dispatched to Sachem Circle because a woman found a rooster on her back porch. The officer reported that the rooster left the porch and made its escape into the woods between the residence and the water treatment plant. Later that same day, at 3:20 p.m., Wilmington police removed a turtle from the roadway on Concord Street and returned it to a nearby swamp.

At 9:42 a.m. Sept. 27, Medfield police received a call from someone on Algonquin Road who reported that a hawk was stuck in the person’s garage. The animal control officer was notified.

At 12:19 p.m. Sept. 29, Wilmington police got a call about a squirrel that had its head stuck in a drain hole in a parking lot on Middlesex Avenue. The animal control officer cleared the scene after the squirrel was freed.

At 2:08 p.m. Sept. 29, someone dialed 911 to report that a horse was running loose in the area of Coughlin Road and Crestview Road in Littleton. For some reason, the call got routed to the Stow Police Department, and the caller was transferred to the Littleton Police Department.

On Oct. 14, the animal control officer in Weston posted on Facebook a photo of a chicken that was found roosting in the woods along Radcliffe Road by Winter Street. “We knocked on doors but no one seems to know where this one belongs and typically they don’t wander far,” the post said. “If you recognize this avian please call us asap. 781-786-6201.”

