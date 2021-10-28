“You have wasted our time and misspent our money,” a book editor said of “Pumping Iron,” a 1974 nonfiction book that Mr. Butler and Charles Gaines collaborated on and then followed with their 1977 movie of the same name.

Publishing and movie executives in New York City and Hollywood were skeptical to the point of being dismissive about George Butler’s first big project — a book and a movie in the 1970s about Arnold Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilder then relatively unknown in the United States.

Instead, the movie helped elevate and popularize what had been a comparatively niche pursuit in the United States and turned Schwarzenegger into a celebrity.

Advertisement

Mr. Butler, a longtime documentary filmmaker whose subjects included explorer Ernest Shackleton, the ivory-billed woodpecker, and his longtime friend John Kerry, died Oct. 21 in his Holderness, N.H., home. He was 78.

His son Desmond, an investigative reporter who covers climate and the environment for The Washington Post, told the Post that the cause was pneumonia.

“If you ever make a film about Arnold Schwarzenegger,” playwright Romulus Linney had told Mr. Butler, “you will be laughed out of New York.”

Undaunted, Mr. Butler turned the movie into a success in part through his gift for getting others to promote his work in unusual ways.

For example, he persuaded officials at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City to exhibit none other than Schwarzenegger himself as living art.

“There was a blizzard that night,” Mr. Butler told the Globe in 2003, “and 6,000 people showed up.”

What had begun as a somewhat low-budget production that had struggled for financial backing put the filmmakers and their subject on the map.

“When I think about all of the people who were responsible for the growth of bodybuilding and the sport’s crossover to the mainstream, two of the first people to come to mind are, without any doubt, George Butler and Charles Gaines,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “‘Pumping Iron,’ the book and the movie, drew the general public in to our strange little niche sport and brought fitness — and this Austrian with an unpronounceable name and a funny accent — to the masses.”

Advertisement

In a review, Globe writer Diane White wrote that “those who hesitate to see ‘Pumping Iron’ for fear they’ll be turned off by the subject of bodybuilding are making a mistake. They’ll miss a handsome film that’s charming, funny, and surprisingly touching.”

In a more than four-decade filmmaking career, Mr. Butler directed and produced 10 documentaries, including “Shackleton’s Antarctic Adventure” (2001) and “Roving Mars” (2006), both made for Imax.

He continued making movies after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, traveling to the Sundarbans in South Asia to film Bengal tigers for his latest documentary, “Tiger Tiger” (2015). An Imax version of the film is tentatively scheduled for release next year.

“Just as Tom Wolfe, Norman Mailer, and Gay Talese gave a dramatic structure to nonfiction — and made it far more interesting than standard journalism — I’m trying to take the facts and adhere to the truth, but to give it a dramatic structure,” he told The New York Times in 1990, upon the release of a revised cut of his documentary “In the Blood.”

That movie linked a hunting trip by President Theodore Roosevelt and his son with a modern-day safari by Mr. Butler and his son Tyssen, who served as the film’s narrator.

Advertisement

The older of two children, George Tyssen Butler was born in Chester, England, on Oct. 12, 1943.

His mother, Dorothy Saltonstall West, a niece of US Senator Leverett Saltonstall, was from a Boston Brahmin family.

“She met my father, who was in the British Army, in Ireland. It was 1937. A fox hunting party,” Mr. Butler told the columnist Marian Christy in 1984.

His father, Desmond Butler, and Dorothy drew international attention when they married in Kenya, where he trained soldiers during the early years of World War II.

The family lived in Wales, Somalia, Kenya, and Jamaica, where Mr. Butler developed a love of the outdoors. “I was raised on camel’s milk,” he told the Globe in 2003.

Mr. Butler was a boarding student at the Groton School before graduating from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 1966. Two years later, he received a master’s in creative writing from Hollins College in Roanoke, Va.

While working for VISTA, the domestic Peace Corps, Mr. Butler was based in Detroit, where he launched a community newspaper and started taking pictures, aiming his lens at the city’s riot-scarred streets.

He subsequently was shooting photos for magazines including Vogue and Life when Gaines invited him to take pictures for a 1972 Sports Illustrated article about bodybuilding, kicking off their collaboration.

He had met Kerry in 1964 at a dinner party, bonding with the future US senator over the fact that they had both held jobs as door-to-door book salesmen.

Advertisement

“I had the absolute conviction that he would either be president or run for president, the moment I met him,” Mr. Butler told the Times in 2004, months before Kerry lost the presidential election to incumbent George W. Bush.

That year, Mr. Butler released his documentary “Going Upriver,” which explored Kerry’s Vietnam War service and subsequent work as a peace activist.

He had worked for Kerry’s early congressional campaigns and served as a press officer of sorts for Vietnam Veterans Against the War, taking pictures of antiwar demonstrations that ended up in a 1971 photo essay, “The New Soldier.”

John Kerry (right), at the Vietnam Veterans against the War "Winter Soldier" gathering in Detroit in 1971. The image is from Mr. Butler's documentary about Kerry. George Butler/The New York Times

Mr. Butler later published photography books of Kerry and Schwarzenegger.

His other documentaries included “Pumping Iron II: The Women” (1985), which examined gender issues through the lens of female bodybuilding, and “The Endurance” (2000), a longer theatrical version of his Imax film about Shackleton’s fight for survival in the South Sea.

The movie won the National Board of Review’s best documentary award and was based on a book by Carole Alexander, his longtime companion.

She also collaborated with him on movies including “The Lord God Bird” (2008), about the search for the ivory-billed woodpecker, which was declared extinct last month.

Mr. Butler’s marriage to Victoria Leiter ended in divorce. In addition to Alexander, of Northeast Harbor, Maine, survivors include two sons from his marriage, Desmond of Washington, D.C., and Tyssen of Laconia, N.H.; a brother, Richard of Gardiner, N.Y.; and six grandchildren.

Advertisement

For years, Mr. Butler shuttled between an apartment in Manhattan and a farm in Holderness, near Squam Lake, that has been in his family since the late 18th century.

There, he worked on his films and also tended to sheep, goats, and Belgian draft horses. He continued to be pulled between vastly different subjects as well, making “The Good Fight” (2007), about Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, in between his documentaries on Mars and endangered animals.

“I’ve never really been interested in making a lot of money. I’ve been willing to take chances to do interesting things,” he told Christy.

“The biggest thing I’ve had to overcome is the reality that there are people who don’t understand my point of view,” he added. “They don’t see what I see. That’s when I really have to be patient.”

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.