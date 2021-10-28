“As we move forward from this week, please know that the Board is committed to understanding in full the events leading to the decision to rescind the invitation to Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones,” the letter stated. “To this end, we are initiating an independent review to determine the facts and draw the necessary lessons.”

The Concord private school is also launching an “independent review” into the decision, according to the letter, which was signed by the board of trustees.

David Beare, the head of Middlesex School, has taken a leave of absence after the decision to rescind a speaking invitation to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones sparked backlash, according to a letter to the school community obtained by the Globe on Thursday.

Advertisement

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe.

Karlyn McNall, the assistant head of school, will fill in as head of school on an interim basis, the letter stated.

Hannah-Jones revealed on Twitter on Oct. 18 that the school had canceled plans for her to speak on campus next February for Black History Month, due to the “noise” her presence would create, according to an excerpt of an e-mail she posted online.

In a joint statement last Thursday, Beare and board of trustees President Stephen Lari took responsibility for the decision to cancel Hannah-Jones’s invitation, saying their choice “was profoundly wrong” and calling it “a shameful mistake.”

Hundreds of students last Friday protested Hannah-Jones’s revoked invitation, and nearly 100 faculty members signed a letter to the board of trustees denouncing the decision.

Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who conceived of The 1619 Project, which re-examines the legacy of slavery in the United States.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.