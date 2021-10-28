“We heard you and are making that happen,” Captain Detective Mark Hayes wrote in the November 2016 e-mail, copied to eight others, ranging from detectives to then Police Commissioner William Evans. Hayes said two Black female detectives would be transferred into the human trafficking unit, and “unfortunately” two seasoned female detectives had to be moved out.

Six months after Boston Police Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin was tapped by the mayor and police commissioner to lead the city’s effort to target human sex trafficking, her boss sent an e-mail acknowledging her push for more diversity on the unit that investigated cases.

“Do not call Mayor [Marty] Walsh to try to stop this transfer,” Hayes wrote. “The police commissioner has already spoken to the mayor and this transfer is going to occur.”

Testifying for the second day Thursday at a federal trial over her gender discrimination claims against Hayes and the city of Boston, Gavin said she was devastated by the e-mail and viewed it as part of a systemic campaign by Hayes to intimidate and discredit her.

“I felt like it was totally humiliating,” said Gavin, adding that she didn’t understand why Hayes didn’t call or meet with her privately. “It was shaming, threatening.”

Gavin 57, a 35-year-veteran of the force, said Hayes created divisiveness by suggesting she was trying to block the Black detectives from joining the unit, but that wasn’t true. She said Hayes rejected her suggestion to make room for the women by transferring out the least senior member of the human trafficking unit, a white male who had only been there a few months and had triggered complaints from a couple of victims.

Instead, she said Hayes weakened the unit by forcing two accomplished women out -- one who was the only member of the LGBT community on the unit and had specialized training handling victims and the other who had been named detective of the year for her undercover work. Both women were devastated by their transfers, she said.

“I felt like I was being set-up for failure,” said Gavin, who told jurors that Hayes treated her differently than her male counterparts by conducting secret audits of her cases, micro managing her work and constantly undermining her with subordinates and superiors. “My command was being taken away from me. I had no control. I didn’t know what to do.”

Gavin said she spoke to a longtime friend, Winifred Cotter, who is Walsh’s cousin and was his driver at the time. But she said she never complained to the mayor or asked him to intervene in the transfers. Cotter, a Boston police sergeant detective at the time, is now a superintendent.

Gavin’s lawsuit accuses Hayes and the city of gender discrimination, creating a hostile workplace and retaliating against her after she filed a complaint against Hayes in 2017 with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

During opening statements Wednesday, lawyers for the city and Hayes told jurors that she was not discriminated against and expected preferential treatment because of her political connections.

On the stand Thursday, Gavin broke into tears a couple of times as she described how she had steadily rose through the ranks to become the only female out of 27 lieutenant detectives on the force, only to have her career derailed by Hayes while top brass enabled him.

Hayes oversaw four units at the Dee Kennedy Family Justice Center of Boston, which assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. He oversaw Gavin’s work from 2009 to 2015 when she ran the human trafficking unit as a sergeant detective.

Gavin told jurors that she had no issues with Hayes during that time, but his attitude toward her changed the following year when she had risen to lieutenant detective and was asked by Walsh and the police commissioner to command the human trafficking and crimes against children units. It was a newly created position, and she was also designated as co-coordinator of a new city initiative targeting sexual exploitation.

Over time, she said Hayes bypassed her when making staffing decisions for the units she commanded and ordered her subordinates not to tell her when they participated in joint operation with other law enforcement agencies in Chinatown.

She told jurors that Hayes assigned her to a cubicle, making her the only lieutenant detective without a private office for nearly a year. After she filed a complaint with the police union, she said she was offered an office at the back of the building, overlooking an alley and dumpster.

Gavin said she filed an internal complaint against Hayes in 2017 and he immediately violated department rules by sending an e-mail, copied to the command staff, notifying her subordinates about her complaint. She said he told her subordinates that she would no longer report to him, but they could bypass her and go directly to him.

“Once you’re outed for filing a complaint like that, I believed everyone would not treat me well and that I would be put out there as a pariah,” said Gavin, adding that’s what happened. Two years ago, she was transferred to the police academy, removing her from detective work for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s pretty much ended my career,” said Gavin, referring to her treatment by Hayes and the city. She told jurors that she brought her suit because she doesn’t want younger women on the force to endure the discrimination that she faced.













Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.