Cohasset was one of the hardest hit communities in the state, among a group of towns that were still completely without power as of late Thursday morning. The storm dumped rain and whipped up hurricane-force wind gusts along the coast.

“I’ve never seen anything as bad as it was yesterday — it was insane,” said Gilbert, a professional photographer, of the powerful nor’easter that swept through the region and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. “The amount of trees that are down — and major trees that are down — surpasses anything I’ve seen.”

Of all the storms that Lisa Gilbert has weathered while living in Cohasset for the past two decades, this one, she said, was perhaps the worst.

Advertisement

Gilbert, 53, said she first lost power at her home, where she lives with her dog, Jollie, a boxer mix, late Tuesday night. When she woke up Wednesday, it was still out.

Gilbert at first didn’t know the extent of the damage outside, so she ventured out to get a coffee. That’s when she saw what the storm had done.

“Boats were out of the water and on the street. Major trees were down all over,” she said. “There are still a number of streets that are impassable and residents can’t get out. ... It was just really astonishing.”

As she drove through town, she was forced to “detour several times because I was unable to get down certain streets.”

She stopped at one point to look at a tree that had gone through a resident’s roof. ”I literally stopped the car and looked because I couldn’t believe how bad it was,” she said.

Gilbert brought some frozen foods to a neighbor’s house who had a generator, packed up some belongings, and drove to Boston in the late afternoon Wednesday to stay with a friend.

Advertisement

”It was cold in my house — not deathly cold, just dank,” she said in a telephone interview, adding that she needed Internet access to get work done for her clients.

While Gilbert plans to stay in the city until power comes back on, she isn’t holding out hope that will be any time soon.

She said she has already received a series of messages from National Grid, each one with a different estimated restoration time.

”The times keep changing,” she said. “First, it said tonight, at 11:45 p.m., then 6 p.m. tonight, and then 11:45 p.m. again.”

Postal clerk Howard Clark (left) wore a headlamp as he chatted with customer and Bourne resident Chuck Rose in the dark of the Bourne Post Office. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Cohasset resident Ginger Jensen also took stock of the damage from this week’s powerful storm. While out for a walk with her husband, Rich, it seemed like they encountered a new downed tree at every turn.

“One of them took up some of the tar on the sidewalk, and another was across and blocking the street,” she said. “Good-size trees, big trees.”

Jensen said that earlier in the day Thursday, she drove over to Stop and Shop to see what the scene was like there. She said there were around 20 trucks from a utility company parked in the parking lot and workers scattered around, possibly waiting on instructions for cleanup efforts.

When the storm first arrived Tuesday, the winds were so strong and loud that it felt like their house was shaking, Jensen said.

“It was quite dramatic,” she said.

On a Facebook page for Cohasset residents, people shared pictures of boats cast up against rocky shorelines and posted images of downed trees and power lines.

Advertisement

Companies who specialize in tree removal services offered assistance, and neighbors gave each other tips about how to properly turn on generators, or where to buy essential items.

“Curtis is open and they have ice,” one person wrote Wednesday evening, referring to a local liquor store.

“I hugged the lady at the cashier!” another person replied.

Meanwhile, amid the flurry of distressing information being relayed from town officials and passed around by neighbors, some people were trying to remain optimistic.

“All things considered,” one resident said, “at least it wasn’t snow!”

In Bourne, a gateway to Cape Cod, about 90 percent of residents still were without power Thursday morning, and the cleanup was proceeding slowly.

A large tree that fell on Keene Street trapped Charles Sutkus and four of his neighbors in their driveways, and they could not get their cars.

”The street is a horseshoe. On the other side, it’s the same thing, it’s a pole down. So there’s a handful of us stuck and can’t get out,” said Sutkus, a 62-year-old builder.

Sutkus was going to lend a portable generator to a friend, but the friend can’t get his truck close enough to load up the generator. Sutkus has opted not to use the generator himself.

“It’s just me,” he said. “I have a fireplace for heat and a candle for light. I’m a single guy so I don’t have a stocked refrigerator full of food going bad. That’s what’s going on with other people.”

Advertisement

Sutkus perked up when he heard a train rumbling by. ”Oh, the train’s running. That’s good. That means the tracks are clear. Normalcy, I’m looking for any sense of normalcy.”

Sutkus’s neighbor, who declined to give his name, and whose driveway was also blocked, waited on the porch of Bourne’s post office for a bus to take him to Market Basket.

”The second morning without power, and I am freezing,” he said.

Things were a lot more cozy at Debbie McRoberts’s home, in another Bourne neighborhood. ”I’ve got a generator, so I’ve got heat and I’ve got lights, so I’m comfortable,” McRoberts, who is 69 and retired, said at the post office.

She also has hot coffee and has become the good Samaritan of caffeine, sharing the warm brew with her cold and powerless neighbors. ”There’s no cable or Internet so I kind of feel isolated,” she said.

For Chuck Rose, “chainsawing and cleanup” are his Thursday agenda. He has commercial property with downed trees and branches to tend to. Despite 35 hours without power, Rose said he was eating and sleeping well and didn’t mind the chill at home. With a gas stove, hot meals and percolated coffee were keeping him going.

And because he’s been through this before, Rose keeps frozen gallon jugs of water in a downstairs freezer which he transfers to his refrigerator to keep it chilled.

Advertisement

”You just got to remember to be real quick about opening the refrigerator door,” Rose said. “If you are, things shouldn’t go bad.”

In the Cape Cod town of Sandwich, Brigid Maleady, 63, espoused a traditional, no-nonsense New Englanders’ approach to weathering any crisis: “You just kinda do what you have to.’’

With no power at her home, she used her Subaru Outback to warm up and charge her cellphone. Maleady, a bank teller, said she was lucky to have a gas stove for warm meals and tea.

“It could be a lot colder, knock on wood,” she said as she rapped her knuckles on a parking sign post at Sandwich Town Hall, where she deposited her property tax payment into a drop box

She’s been driving around the picturesque Cape town “seeing what I can see,” she said. “All the tree damage is just incredible.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez. Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.