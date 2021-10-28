The health system will spend $18 million to develop the pipeline of workers in the mental health field by partnering with colleges and health centers to fund scholarship and loan repayment programs, fellowships, stipends, and salary supplements.

Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care provider, said Thursday that it will invest $50 million to address mental health and community health problems that worsened during the COVID pandemic.

Children and adults in mental health crises have been seeking care in record numbers during the pandemic, but they face long waits because of a shortage of treatment facilities and qualified staff.

“This is really an investment in the pipeline, in the behavioral health workforce,” said Dr. Elsie Taveras, chief community health equity officer at Mass General Brigham.

About $14 million will go toward managing chronic disease, such as hypertension, in Black and brown communities. And $4 million will fund a mobile health program that began during the pandemic, bringing vans of health care providers to treat patients in neighborhoods of Boston, Chelsea, and other communities.

Mass General Brigham said another $13 million would fund food pantries and kitchens that offer classes in healthy cooking to improve nutrition, especially for people living with or at risk of issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and substance use disorders.

Michael Curry, chief executive of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, said the funding would help health centers recruit and retain staff and treat more people with mental illness and substance use disorders.

“These resources put dollars into the hands of health centers in places like Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan…that allow us to reach people where they are,” Curry said.

