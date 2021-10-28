Mayors in Framingham, Medford, Newton, and Salem are facing challenges, as is the acting mayor of Lawrence. In Somerville and Lynn, where incumbent mayors aren’t seeking reelection, candidates are vying to succeed the outgoing leaders.

Largely overshadowed by Boston’s historic mayoral race, which includes city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George vying to become the first woman to serve as its mayor, campaigns are also being waged to lead many of the region’s smaller cities.

Voters in cities across Greater Boston will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to decide who will lead their communities as they recover from the pandemic and its economic and social fallout.

Advertisement

In Somerville, voters will decide between a pair of city councilors — Wilfred N. Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne — to succeed Mayor Joseph Curtatone, who began serving in 2004.

Ballantyne is a native of Greece who has worked for several nonprofits and has served as executive director of an anti-violence program for at-risk girls in Boston.

“My immigrant experience taught me to value differences,” she said in a statement. Ballantyne said she is running for Mayor “to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. My professional experience proves I’m ready to lead Somerville. I will build a city where we can all thrive together.”

Mbah, a native of Cameroon, is an environmental analyst for the state Department of Environmental Protection. He said he is running for mayor “because for too long, the needs of the working families in our community have been ignored and because it is way too hard for people to afford to live here and raise their families here.”

Lynn voters will choose between School Committee member Jared C. Nicholson and City Council President Darren P. Cyr to succeed Mayor Thomas McGee, who is not seeking reelection.

Advertisement

Cyr said in a statement that Lynn is at a crossroads. “Lynn has seen the first significant real estate development in 40 years,” Cyr said. “As Mayor, I will promote new development to generate the much needed tax revenues to replace our City’s 100-year-old schools.”

Nicholson said he is running to help Lynn recover from the pandemic and grow “in a way that includes all of us.”

“That means better schools (particularly new schools), better housing, better jobs, better infrastructure (from fixing roads to a new senior center), and more peace,” Nicholson said in a statement.

In Lawrence, where former Mayor Dan Rivera left early this year to oversee MassDevelopment, Acting Mayor Kendrys R. Vasquez is seeking a full term, and is being challenged by Brian DePeña.

Vasquez said he wants to ensure his family, and the residents of Lawrence, feel proud of the city.

“As Mayor, I will continue fighting to keep our City moving forward by improving our quality of life, economy, and public health,” Vasquez said in a statement.

DePeña said he has a successful track record in business administration and government experience, and has a vision for the city of Lawrence.

“The reputation that I have gained from my private ventures, legislative experience, combined with the ability to collaborate with multiple stakeholders, makes me the right choice as Mayor,” DePeña said.

Meanwhile, in several communities, mayors who are the first women to lead their cities are making the case to voters for new terms in office. That group includes mayors Yvonne Spicer of Framingham, Ruthanne Fuller of Newton, and Kim Driscoll of Salem.

Advertisement

Spicer, elected four years ago, is working to fend off a challenge from former Framingham selectman Charlie Sisitsky on Election Day. Sisitsky secured a first-place win in the preliminary mayoral election in September, with Spicer coming in second.

Spicer is the first popularly elected Black woman to serve as mayor in Massachusetts, and the first person to serve as Framingham’s mayor after voters backed a change to city government in 2017.

Spicer said in a statement she is running for reelection to continue building on the momentum of her first term.

“We will prioritize economic development, a clean environment, and quality education to ensure that our city works for everyone at any phase in life,” Spicer said.

Sisitsky said he will change Framingham’s current course with “community support and collaboration,” according to a statement.

“I pledge to work every day for our city, in a civil and innovative way with all elected and appointed officials and stakeholders to ensure our government is prepared to meet future needs,” Sisitsky said.

Fuller, who was first elected in 2017, is facing a former City Council colleague, Amy Mah Sangiolo. Fuller placed first in a Newton preliminary race against Sangiolo and a third candidate in September.

Sangiolo, in response to a question from the Globe, said: “As Mayor, I will give residents a greater voice in planning and decision making. I will be a leader who will not only manage the city, but also be a fierce advocate — a champion on issues impacting our daily lives and the future of our city.”

Advertisement

Fuller, in the same questionnaire, listed several goals, including helping residents and small businesses recover from the pandemic, upgrading school buildings, zoning reform, more affordable housing, and institutionalizing diversity, equity, and inclusion. “My sleeves are rolled up — I’m all in. And I’m deeply optimistic about the City’s future,” Fuller said.

Driscoll, who is seeking her fifth four-year term as mayor of Salem, faces City Councilor Stephen G. Dibble. The mayor came in first in a three-way preliminary race in September that included Dibble.

Salem is a “beacon of prosperity and progress” and is a community that works for, and welcomes, everyone,” Driscoll said in a statement. “We need experienced, capable leadership to make our city more vibrant and sustainable. That’s what I’ve done and will build on as Mayor.”

Dibble described several issues that need to be addressed in the city. “Salem needs affordable housing, senior housing, and better paying jobs, instead of thousands of un-needed luxury apartments that add to gridlock traffic,” Dibble said in a statement. “I will empower teachers to help our failing schools. With your Nov. 2 vote, together we will deliver.”

In Medford, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn seeks a second, two-year term as mayor, and faces a challenge from City Councilor John C. Falco, Jr. In September, Lungo-Koehn came in first in a field of three candidates that included Falco.

Advertisement

Falco said he is running to provide steady leadership and move the city forward.

“I will put my public and private sector experience to work for Medford,” Falco said in a statement. The current administration, he said, is wracked with “indecisiveness, and dysfunction. Our residents deserve better.”

Lungo-Koehn did not respond to requests for comment.

Globe correspondent John Laidler contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.