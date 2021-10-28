With cleanup underway after a nasty nor’easter walloped the region, National Weather Service forecasters say rain is coming back to Massachusetts Friday, and the winds accompanying it could hamper power restoration efforts.
“A period of rain along with gusty winds is likely sometime from Friday afternoon into Saturday,” forecasters said Thursday. A wide swath of 1 to 2 inches of rain is predicted.
“The soaking rainfall will unfortunately make it a washout for the first half of the weekend ... In addition, a rumble or two of thunder also cannot be ruled out, especially for areas along the south coast,” the forecasters said.
Poor drainage flooding could take place, , and it’s possible some creeks could swell to overflowing, since the ground is already saturated by Wednesday’s nor’easter. The storm is expected to move through quickly, though, so overall, forecasters said, they’re “not expecting significant flooding concerns.”
Winds, however, may pick up enough to cause trouble. “Unfortunately, gusty conditions especially on Saturday into Saturday night may hinder power restoration efforts in communities hit hard by the recent Nor`easter,” the forecasters said.
Little ghosts and goblins hoping to haul in some colorful candy can take heart at the forecast for Sunday, which is Halloween. The weather service said that Sunday “should be the pick of the weekend with above normal highs in the low to mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a decent evening with dry conditions for the trick-or- treaters.”
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.