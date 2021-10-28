With cleanup underway after a nasty nor’easter walloped the region, National Weather Service forecasters say rain is coming back to Massachusetts Friday, and the winds accompanying it could hamper power restoration efforts.

“A period of rain along with gusty winds is likely sometime from Friday afternoon into Saturday,” forecasters said Thursday. A wide swath of 1 to 2 inches of rain is predicted.

“The soaking rainfall will unfortunately make it a washout for the first half of the weekend ... In addition, a rumble or two of thunder also cannot be ruled out, especially for areas along the south coast,” the forecasters said.