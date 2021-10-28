The pilot initiative, which began in early September and extends to Nov. 19, offers another element to existing area food assistance programs, enabling recipients to participate in meal preparation. Recent meal kits featured chicken curry, coconut squash stew, turkey gumbo, and Italian chicken stew.

Through an innovative partnership, 33 households served by Acord Food Pantry in Hamilton are preparing their own meals each week in donated slow cookers using meal kits provided by Salem-based Root that include produce grown by the Three Sisters Garden Project in Ipswich.

Three nonprofits north of Boston have found a way to provide free food to people in need while also helping them turn it into nutritious and flavorful meals.

“We are getting people involved in the act of cooking,” said Sam Hunt, head chef for Root, a culinary arts job training and employment agency for young people facing life challenges

Staffed by alumni from its training program, Root operates a cafe and off-site retail catering, but since the pandemic began it also has been providing free packaged meals to area food pantries and other human service agencies.

“It’s been great dropping off those meals,” Hunt said, “but I thought it would be a lot better to go one step further and break down the barriers, to allow individuals to prepare their own nutritious dishes.”

Stacey Verge, executive director of Acord Food Pantry, which serves about 200 households each month from Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Topsfield, and Wenham, said her organization is thrilled to be part of the slow cooker initiative.

“This allows people to have some ownership in making their own meals,” she said. “All the preparation work is taken care of for them but they feel engaged in the cooking process.”

“I have loved all the Crock-Pot meals, especially the curry soup and turkey gumbo stew,” Kathy, a client from Ipswich who did not want her full name mentioned, said in comments relayed by Acord. “Having access to fresh vegetables, already prepared, has made it easy to eat healthier.”

The project builds on existing relationships among Root, Acord, and The Three Sisters, a community farm with a mission of expanding access to fresh, local produce.

Root purchases vegetables from the Ipswich farm and also uses produce grown there to create packaged products for The Three Sisters’ CSA program, according to Scott Knox, Root’s executive director. The farm has supplied Acord with produce.

An area resident, Kate Battle Horgen, donated the funds to purchase the four-quart Hamilton Beach slow cookers, and the remaining costs of the $10,000 project were covered with part of a Cummings Foundation grant Root received earlier this year for anti-hunger initiatives.

Hunt said the convenience of slow cookers makes them a good fit for the program. “You can set it up in the morning and come back in the evening with a hearty meal, with limited labor involved.” He said they also avoid the need to stand in the kitchen for long periods, which can be challenging for older people.

The pantry invited its clients to enroll in the program, targeting in particular older residents and families. The 33 households signing up received their slow cookers and their first meal kits in early September.

Each kit includes separate containers of chopped vegetables from the farm along with other foods such as chicken, soup stock, Italian sausage, orzo pasta, lentils, and seasonings. Also included is a salad and rolls, and the meal’s recipe. Food portions are based on the household’s size. Perishables are packaged frozen.

If the pilot succeeds, Root hopes to replicate it through its ongoing partnerships with other organizations.

“It’s been great to just watch it grow and see the potential it has,” Hunt said. “By enabling individuals to prepare their own meals, we might even be able to feed more families in need than with the traditional format.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.