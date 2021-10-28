It read, in part, “I graduated with newfound confidence, focus, and determination, motivated to follow my dreams with a solid foundation.”

When Jenna Bortolotti, winningest softball pitcher in program history at Endicott College, spoke at her Oct. 2 induction into the college’s athletic hall of fame, she expressed her feelings in a poem.

Now an award-winning singer-songwriter who performs as Jenna Lotti, she resides in Los Angeles with her husband and guitarist, Chris Facey. The couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Warren Rivers Facey, in June.

Bortolotti, 32, was recognized in 2020 by the music industry as the co-inaugural recipient of the Peggy Lee Songwriter Award for her “Fake ID.” It is presented by the ASCAP Foundation, which supports American music creators.

“The song is about not knowing who you are and trying to figure it out,” said Bortolotti, whose first album, “Tunnel Vision,” is autobiographical and based on her poetry.

Her latest song, “Born in the Middle,” was released in September and relates to her experience as the middle child in her family.

“Dealing with the pressure of being a pitcher prepared me a lot for the music industry,” Bortolotti said. “I have the same sort of athlete’s mentality when I create and perform music. Being on stage and being on the mound are different, yet in some ways similar.”

Bortolotti grew up in a family of pitchers.

Her dad, Paul, now head baseball coach at Curry College in Milton, was a standout starting pitcher on Milton High’s 1974 Eastern Massachusetts champions. Her brother, Mike, an All-Conference hurler at Babson College, is Curry’s pitching coach.

Both father and daughter are inductees to Milton High’s athletic hall of fame.

At Endicott, located in Beverly Farms, Bortolotti helped lead the Gulls to four Commonwealth Coast Conference championships and four NCAA tournaments.

Honored as the college’s co-Female Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2011, she holds a mittful of school softball records, including 63 career wins. She ranks third with 357 career strikeouts and was a two-time conference Pitcher of the Year.

Her recent hall of fame honor, she said, “makes me feel honored and excited to be a part of great teams with great people, although it seems like a lifetime ago.”

Bortolotti, who took private pitching lessons at age 9 and “worked hard as things fell into place,” also enjoyed her creative writing course in high school and got more into music as years passed.

When her college team was in Florida in 2010, she entered a mock “American Idol” contest and took first prize.

More recently, she got a chance to pitch her songs on an NBC television show, “Songland,” and although hers was not chosen the winner, “it was still an amazing experience,” she recalled.

Asked what is more intense, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam or performing on stage, Bortolotti said the softball scenario was more difficult.

“There’s more pressure on the mound,” she said. “If you mess up on stage, you can kind of fix it, but if you mess up on the mound, you can’t go back.”

