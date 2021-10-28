James Rooney Seth Seidman

The federal death penalty should be repealed as it has proved just as unnecessary and unworkable as state death penalties.

Like state death penalties, the federal death penalty is not immune from racial disparities. The US Justice Department has long known of the problem since its own study in 2000 found that US Attorneys were almost twice as likely to recommend seeking the death penalty for a Black defendant when the victim was not Black as when the victim was. Today, about 57 percent of the inmates on federal death row are Black, LatinX, or Asian, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The death penalty is also not uniformly applied nationwide. As of 2017, more than one-third of federal death row was occupied by inmates prosecuted in Texas, Virginia, and Eastern Missouri.

Twenty-three states have abolished capital punishment but, as has happened in Massachusetts, the Justice Department can ignore this abolition and seek the death penalty in federal court. Most of the smorgasboard of about 60 crimes subject to the federal death penalty present no obvious national interest and could just as easily be prosecuted at the state level.

Even with a crime of national interest, like terrorism, the death penalty serves no useful purpose as the main foes are people willing to be martyred for their benighted cause, like the perpetrators of 9/11. As it is, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — until his death sentence was overturned in court — was the only one on federal death row for terrorism.

But worst of all, the federal death penalty is just for show. Since capital punishment was reinstated at the federal level in 1988, the government has obtained 79 death sentences but, aside from 13 rushed executions near the end of Donald Trump’s term, it has executed only three people — all in 2001 or 2003. The likely result of a government victory in the Marathon bombing case, which the Supreme Court just heard, is that Tsarnaev will be “relegated to living under threat of a death sentence that the government doesn’t plan to carry out,” as Justice Amy Coney Barrett so aptly put it. There is simply no point to this charade.

NO

Guy W. Glodis

Former Worcester County sheriff; former state representative and senator, served as Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security

Guy W. Glodis

Many of us recall the seeming runaway crime that afflicted our cities in particular in the 1970s and ‘80s. Starting in the 1990s, we moved nationally to a get-tough strategy that has made our streets much safer. Now I fear that we are retreating from that progress through such liberal policies as overzealous police reform and lighter sentencing. Eliminating the death penalty at the federal level would just further that retreat.

The most basic reason to keep the federal death penalty in place is that it can can save lives. Just because you are locking someone up doesn’t mean that person is no longer a threat to society. We have all heard of convicted murderers killing again — either in prison, or on the outside if they are parolled or escape. With the death penalty, you eliminate that risk.

As a former sheriff and one-time correctional officer in a maximum security unit, I am aware that while many inmates can be rehabilitated, some cannot. Some offenders, no matter how much treatment and care they receive, will never turn their lives around. They remain a constant threat.

Taking the federal death penalty off the books would also deprive us of a necessary tool to serve as a deterrent to those who would commit the most serious and heinous crimes, including acts of terrorism. The threat of execution might not be enough to deter all mass shootings or similar large-scale attacks, but if it prevents even some it could save countless lives. Similarly, anyone tempted to sell classified government information to a foreign power might be more likely to do so if they knew they would not face even the chance of execution if caught.

No approach to criminal justice and public safety should be set in stone. Common sense reforms, for instance, are and should be undertaken to ensure we are setting high standards for our police departments and providing officers with the best training. But returning to the kind of lenient policies that allowed crime to flourish decades ago — including eliminating the option of executing those who commit the worst federal offenses — is not the kind of reform we need.

