But crews from Eversource and National Grid will have decent weather to accompany them during their restoration efforts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The long-duration storm brought winds gusting as a high as 94 miles and hour and three inches of rain in some communities, resulting in the widespread downing of trees, especially on the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Six South Shore communities remained completely without power Thursday morning, a portion of the 330,000 Massachusetts customers still without electricity from the nor’easter that has also forced dozens of schools to remain closed for a second day.

At one point, power was knocked out for nearly 500,000 customers in Massachusetts, with the greatest number of outages in the southeastern part of the state.

As of Thursday morning, the hardest hit communities, outage wise, were Cohasset, Hanson, Hingham, Pembroke, Rockland and Scituate, although many neighboring towns reported outage percentages in the high 80s and 90s, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Governor Charlie Baker warned Wednesday that the restoration of power would be a “multi-day process.”

Officials at the news conference asked people to regard every downed wire as a live wire; to drive carefully and keep an eye out for tree branches, work crews, and flooded roads; to be good neighbors, and to be patient.

“Assume every wire is a live wire. If you need to go out, be careful,” said Baker.

More than a dozen schools on the South Shore and Cape Cod will remain closed on Thursday, largely due to power outages, school officials said, including those in Carver, Marshfield, Duxbury, Plymouth, Stoughton, Orleans, Brockton, along with the Upper Cape Regional Technical High School and the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District, according to officials.

Stonehill College in Easton closed its campus and canceled in-person classes for Thursday, and Friday because of an outage there, the college said.

Wareham will open a warming center at the town Multi-Service Center at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to fire department officials. Visitors will be required to wear face masks.

In Brockton, where the fire department responded to more than 300 calls in 24 hours, Mayor Robert F. Sullivan declared a state of emergency that began Wednesday at noon.

Rhode Island also saw significant power outages. About 15,262 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without power around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

National Grid said over 2,400 workers were fanning out across the region to address the power outages.

A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded in Edgartown at 4:31 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the weather service, one of the multiple instances when gusts reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Cape Cod and coastal South Shore communities.

Over the course of Thursday, forecasters said wind gusts will continue to diminish and skies will be clearer, but that it could still be gusty throughout the day.

Cohasset, which asked for help from state Department of Correction workers to clean debris, expected full restoration might take into Friday, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in an e-mail shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In Duxbury, where police and fire responded to multiple trees down and a high volume of emergency calls Wednesday, residents were advised to stay off the roads, “due to the large amount of debris still in the roadways,” the department said on Twitter.

Town Hall will also be closed on Thursday, police said.

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the MBTA’s commuter rail network reported signal problems on the Greenbush line is causing delays Thursday morning, a marked improvement from Wednesday when multiple lines faced long delays due to storm damages.

Ferry service also remained impacted Thursday. The MBTA said it needs to “make repairs to the Hingham Dock” and ferry service will not operate at all Thursday. However modified ferry service will operate to Hull.

The Steamship Authority, which had cancellations and delays on Tuesday and Wednesday, canceled the 6:30 a.m. ferry to Nantucket on Thursday, the agency said on its website.

Further disruptions are also possible “as the storm moves out to sea,” the agency said.

While the impact of the winds got the most attention, the weather service reported Wednesday that some communities, especially along the north and south coasts, had experienced heavy rainfall.

According to the weather service, Salem, Randolph, New Bedford, and Chilmark each received more than 3 inches of rain, and more than 30 communities recorded in excess of 2 inches of rainfall.

