Carver, Acushnet , Whitman-Hanson , Marshfield, Duxbury, East Bridgewater , Plymouth, Hanover , Stoughton, Randolph , Weymouth , and Brockton school districts will all remain closed on Thursday due to lingering storm damage, the school districts announced. Hingham High School and schools in the Old Rochester Regional School District also will not be open Thursday. It was the second day in a row they were closed.

Some Massachusetts public school systems will remain closed on Thursday as communities recover from a punishing nor’easter that caused hundreds of thousands to lose power, and downed trees and closed roads.

Cohasset public schools will also be closed Thursday, police said on Twitter.

On Cape Cod, additional school districts announced cancellations for Thursday, including Dennis-Yarmouth, Nauset, Truro, Barnstable, Falmouth, Mashpee, Monomoy, and Sandwich. Upper Cape Cod Technical Regional School in Bourne has also canceled school for Thursday.

North of Boston, on Cape Ann, Rockport schools, which were closed Wednesday, will reopen Thursday after power was restored to the town’s two school buildings, Superintendent Rob Liebow said in a statement.

Schools in neighboring Manchester-by-the-Sea, where power was out for much of Wednesday, officials will wait to see if power is restored on Thursday to determine if school will be in session, the school district wrote on Facebook.

“If necessary, school closure notifications will go out in the morning,” the post said.

Stonehill College in Easton closed its campus and canceled in-person classes for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday because of an outage there, the college said on Twitter.

Stoughton Public Schools superintendent Thomas Raab said in a statement that some schools within the district are still without power, leading to the decision to close schools for a second day.

“I have spoken to town leaders and we do not have an estimate as to when power might be restored. While some of our schools have generator power; others do not,” he said in the statement. “Our schools cannot open safely without power.”

Raab also said the district’s voluntary COVID-19 pool testing will not take place this week due to the cancellations.

The Globe has asked the Boston Public Schools about operations on Thursday. Two schools were closed Wednesday due to power concerns.

