The crane lost balance and fell onto the homes on Cumberland Street around 1:30 p.m., said acting deputy fire chief Adam Roche.

A crane toppled onto two homes and a power line while a crew was trimming trees in Worcester Thursday afternoon, significantly damaging one of the homes, a fire official said.

The crane’s outrigger, which helps it to balance when the boom is extended, had sunk into soft, wet ground and caused the crane to topple over, Roche said.

One house’s roof was directly struck by the boom of the crane, causing serious damage Roche said. The second house sustained damage only to the power line outside, which the crane fell on top of in the crash, according to Roche.

The operator of the crane was stuck inside the cab until National Grid could confirm the power lines were not live, allowing for him to safely exit the cab, Roche said.

The operator was evaluated for minor injuries at the scene but was not sent to a hospital, Roche said.

No other injuries were reported, as the homes were empty when the crane fell, Roche said.

Roche said Worcester police and fire will remain on the scene until the crane has been removed from the home.

