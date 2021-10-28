The leaders of America’s closest partners have watched Biden’s popularity plummet while former president Donald Trump has begun holding raucous election-style rallies and making his trademark provocative or false pronouncements on a range of issues. And that is raising questions about the durability of any promises by — or agreements with — the current administration.

ROME — President Biden basked in a warm glow from America’s allies on his first foreign trip as president last June, deploying the reassuring promise that ‘’America is back.’’ But four and a half months later, as Biden heads to his second round of international summits, US allies are less certain that is the case.

‘’After four years with Trump the world is very, very, curious whether this is a lasting new direction of American politics, or we could risk a return to Trumpism in 2024,’’ said Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister who served as NATO Secretary General. ‘’It will be an uphill effort for Biden to convince his allies and partners that he has changed American attitudes profoundly.’’

Rasmussen said world leaders are watching Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Nov. 2 and would view a loss — or even a narrow win — by Democrat Terry McAuliffe as a warning sign. ‘’It would add to some skepticism in Europe that the declaration that ‘America is back’ is only temporary,’’ Rasmussen said.

With Trump holding out the prospect of running again, and given a strong chance of claiming the GOP nomination if he does, foreign leaders are viewing Biden’s actions through the prism of American politics to a degree rare in recent years.

‘’After Biden, it may be Trump again,’’ said Gerard Araud, a former French ambassador to the United States. ‘’So we Europeans, we have to learn to be grown up, we have to learn to defend or to handle our interests by ourselves.’’

Biden left for Rome on Thursday, where he will meet with Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron, then head into a two-day summit this weekend of the G-20 group of economic powers. Next week, Biden will take part in a major climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

If Biden instead ends up enacting key elements of his climate and social agenda through executive orders or new regulations rather than through legislation, that would mean a future president could reverse them, as Trump undid many of President Barack Obama’s initiatives.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in an interview that such rapid switches in policy in the past have not inspired mutual confidence. US climate policy, he noted, has already shifted dizzyingly from Obama to Trump to Biden.

‘’The fact that a policy has changed dramatically — twice, with changes of president — is not good for the trust that other countries can have in one country,’’ Guterres said. ‘’But that is the reality in democratic life, and we need to accept that reality.’’

It is not only Trump’s potential reemergence that is rattling US allies in the Biden era. France last month temporarily recalled its ambassador to the US — an unusual move for such close allies — after Washington announced a defense agreement with Australia that infuriated France by undercutting its own submarine deal with Canberra.

Beyond that, many leaders, including America’s partners in NATO, were shaken by the rocky American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And the uncertainty over US leadership comes at a particularly chaotic time, as the pandemic still rages in many countries that have been unable to secure vaccines, and as world leaders prepare to confront climate change at the Glasgow summit.

The US has promised to donate 1.1 billion doses of the vaccine to other countries, making it the largest donor nation in the world, but global health advocates say that is far from enough to cover the need. Allies, particularly in Europe, are emerging from the pandemic with a new appreciation for the importance of an independent supply chain and the downfalls of relying too heavily on the United States.

The French and others have floated the notion of a European defense and economic structure that would be less dependent on US self-interest, which they call ‘’strategic autonomy.’’ Under this idea, which Biden is expected to discuss when he meets with Macron, Europeans would take more responsibility for their own defense and the manufacture of critical products.

‘’European strategic autonomy is goal number one for our generation,’’ Charles Michel, who heads the European Union’s policymaking body, said in a recent message posted on Twitter. ‘’We are sending a message not only to our own citizens, but also to the rest of the world: Europe is a world power.’’

Some allies believe that while Biden represents a stylistic improvement over Trump, he has not done enough to reverse his predecessor’s unfriendly policies, fueling a concern that America’s long-term trend is toward withdrawal and disengagement.

They stewed last summer as Biden declined to remove restrictions on travel from Europe; those limits are now set to lift in early November, far later than most Europeans believe was merited. And they remain perplexed that many of Trump’s tariffs have remained in place.

‘’This has been a sobering four-and-a-half months for our European partners,’’ said Heather Conley, formerly a State Department official under President George W. Bush and now vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies during a recent media briefing. ‘’They have now come to the realization, to the acknowledgment, that there is much more continuity in US policy than they thought. Tactical differences, of course, but continuity.’’