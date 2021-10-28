The complaint came more than two months after Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Cuomo, filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. She accused him of groping her breast while they were alone in his residence late last year.

“A misdemeanor complaint was filed in Albany City Court against the former governor this afternoon,” said the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen.

A criminal complaint accusing former governor Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching has been filed in Albany City Court, a spokesman for New York State’s court system said Thursday.

The complaint, signed by an investigator from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Amy Kowalski, said Cuomo did “intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part.” It said Cuomo touched the victim’s left breast “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute.”

The complaint, which was signed Monday, said the incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2020, on the second floor of the governor’s Executive Mansion on Eagle Street in Albany. The name of the female victim was redacted from the complaint.

There was some confusion Thursday afternoon surrounding the complaint.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the complaint was filed erroneously and that neither Commisso nor her lawyer was aware of it. The report said that neither the sheriff’s office nor the Albany County District Attorney’s Office had decided whether to file charges against Cuomo.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not confirm that the complaint had been filed erroneously or answer any questions about it. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Forcible touching is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. To prove it, prosecutors must show that the defendant acted either to degrade his victim or for his own sexual gratification. Prosecutors would have to prove several elements of the crime, including that Cuomo’s touching of Commisso was not accidental, but carried out intentionally and with force.

Cuomo and his personal lawyer have repeatedly denied that he inappropriately touched Commisso, who worked as an executive assistant, and have repeatedly cast doubt on her allegation.

A lawyer and spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Commisso could not immediately be reached for comment.

The complaint against the former governor marked the most stunning fallout yet since Cuomo resigned in August after the release of a report from the state attorney general Aug. 3. The report found that the former governor had sexually harassed numerous women, including current and former government employees, and fostered a hostile work environment.

Senate confirms Elizabeth Prelogar as solicitor general

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Elizabeth Prelogar as solicitor general, the federal government’s top advocate at the Supreme Court.

Prelogar, a veteran appellate attorney, is the second woman to hold the position and will lead the office at a time when the high court is weighing several controversial issues, including abortion and gun rights, in just the next week.

Her confirmation on a vote of 53 to 36 means she will be in position Monday when the Biden administration goes before the Supreme Court in its challenge of the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure in Texas after about six weeks into pregnancy.

The Justice Department declined to say whether Prelogar would represent the administration in court on Monday.

Prelogar was an adviser to special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. She previously served in the solicitor general’s office and has argued nine times before the Supreme Court, including twice last year.

In addition to presenting the government’s views at the high court, the solicitor general is responsible for the department’s appellate strategy and for deciding whether the government will support a particular side in cases where the federal government has an interest.

Prelogar is a former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, the first woman to serve as solicitor general. Before that, Prelogar was a law clerk for Attorney General Merrick Garland during his tenure as a judge on the appeals court in Washington.

From January until her nomination in August, Prelogar had held the solicitor general’s post on an acting basis.

Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Prelogar’s nomination on a 13-9 vote.

‘’While her credentials are impeccable and her advocacy record impressive, what stands out even more about Ms. Prelogar is her commitment to providing unbiased legal advice, her dedication to safeguarding the role of career attorneys within the [Justice] Department, and her demonstrated ability to advance legal arguments separate and apart from her own beliefs,’’ the committee chairman, Senator Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said during the hearing.

Veteran journalist leading candidate to head Voice of America agency

WASHINGTON —A veteran journalist who is the White House’s leading candidate to run Voice of America’s parent agency has begun to attract conservative criticism, raising the prospect of a lengthy confirmation battle if she is nominated.

Amanda Bennett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and editor, is President Biden’s top candidate to run the US Agency for Global Media, according to several people involved in the selection. The agency oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe, and three other international news networks that received about $630 million in funding from the federal government last year.

Bennett, 69, was the director of Voice of America from 2016-2020; she resigned last year just before the arrival of the agency’s new chief executive, Michael Pack, a Trump appointee who set off a brief but tumultuous period in which he quickly fired the heads of the other Agency for Global Media-run networks and replaced them with his own picks.

Biden fired Pack, a conservative documentary filmmaker, almost immediately after he was sworn into office on Jan. 20. He replaced Pack with an acting interim chief executive, Kelu Chao.

The White House is expected to make a formal nomination for the post within days. Chao’s interim term will expire on Nov. 15, and under federal regulations, she cannot be extended indefinitely.

But opposition to Bennett’s prospective appointment has been bubbling up in conservative circles in recent weeks.

USAGM Watch, a blog that has been critical of the agency’s management for years, wrote earlier this month that Senate confirmation of Bennett ‘’would offend immigrant voters (and risk) more scandals’' at USAGM.

It cited ‘’controversies’' during her tenure at VOA, such as criticism from Iranian, Cuban, and Chinese Americans that the broadcaster had been insufficiently critical of human rights abuses in its news coverage of Iran, Cuba, and China.

The blog is run by Ted Lipien, whom Pack appointed last December to head Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; he was ousted a few weeks later when Biden assumed office.

