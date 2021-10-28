Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint for a sex-crime-related offense.

A spokesman for the New York courts said Thursday that the complaint was filed in Albany City Court.

Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August in the face of a likely impeachment by the New York Assembly after a state investigation found that he sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw an unlawful attempt to exact retribution against one of his accusers.