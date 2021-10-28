The Globe’s Oct. 26 editorial, “When movie violence turns real,” quite properly calls for gun safety reforms in the movie industry. But horrific gun accidents happen in this country every day. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s accidental death on a movie set should prompt a larger discussion about regulating guns for safety and about the level of gun safety training necessary to prevent relentless tragedy and trauma.

Shockingly, at present, the gun industry is the only manufacturer of a consumer product in the United States that is exempt from federal health and safety regulation. Compounding this, gun accident victims are almost always legally precluded from suing a gun manufacturer for designing weapons that lack basic safety features such as an external manual safety or a loaded chamber indicator. Even under Massachusetts law, new gun owners can get licenses and buy their first gun without ever having held one.