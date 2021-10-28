During the second half of the season, after the Red Sox had fallen from first place, many of us thought postseason baseball and the Sox were incompatible. That they qualified for the playoffs alone was a success.

A Wild Card victory in what was essentially a “play-in” game against the Yankees and then the Division Series victory over the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays were more than a pleasant surprise.

So the fans started to ponder the possibility that not only could the Sox beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, but why not a fifth World Series championship in this century?