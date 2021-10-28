During the second half of the season, after the Red Sox had fallen from first place, many of us thought postseason baseball and the Sox were incompatible. That they qualified for the playoffs alone was a success.
A Wild Card victory in what was essentially a “play-in” game against the Yankees and then the Division Series victory over the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays were more than a pleasant surprise.
So the fans started to ponder the possibility that not only could the Sox beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, but why not a fifth World Series championship in this century?
Pipe dreams.
Indeed, after a Game 1 loss in Texas, many were awakening from those dreams.
Then the unbelievable happened. Games 2 and 3 were perfect examples of wins that were as astonishing as they were thrilling, featuring three Sox grand slams.
But from the heights of pure joy and visions of victory, the Sox lost Games 4, 5, and 6 in one-sided fashion to suffer an inconceivable plunge to the pit of punishment.
As we inevitably used to say in the days of my youth (the 1950s and ′60s): Wait till next year.
Steve Feingold
Middleton
The Red Sox took us on a great ride that we never expected this year, so thank you to the sons of Alex Cora. Next year all the way!
Saul P. Heller
Peabody