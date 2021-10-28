The good news for the many Boston residents who support allocating public safety funding toward mental health-related services is that there are actionable ways to do this (“Wu dominates poll as early voting nears,” Page A1, Oct. 19).

Police are often the first responders to mental health crises even though the best response to a noncriminal emergency, such as a mental health crisis, is de-escalation by trained professionals.

Communities throughout the country, including Lynn, are implementing crisis response models that dispatch social workers and allied professionals to emergencies related to mental health, substance use disorder, or poverty.