From Danny Haggerty’s 48-yard return on the game’s opening kickoff, it was all Bishop Feehan, which rolled to a 51-16 home win over Austin Prep at McGrath Stadium Thursday night.

Then the game started and it was anything but even.

ATTLEBORO — On paper, it looked like a prime matchup. Two teams tied for first in the Catholic Central League, both riding four-game winning streaks and facing off in the final week of the regular season.

“It really did set the tone,” said coach Bryan Pinabell of Haggerty’s return. “We had a short, but really good, week of preparation. Our kids just came out and executed really well.”

The Shamrocks (7-1, 5-1 CCL) put up 30 unanswered points in the first quarter, scoring every which way, from a 56-yard touchdown run by Cam Burns to a 36-yard connection from Aidan Crump to Robert Pombriant to a safety from Case Mankins to a 65-yard kick return from Connor McHale.

All told, Feehan ran just 18 plays but racked up 348 yards of offense, including 308 on the ground. Burns led the way with 168 yards and two scores on six carries. Austin Prep moved the ball in the second half, but the Shamrocks defense held the Cougars to 16 rushing yards on 15 carries before halftime.

The victory solidified Feehan’s position for a home playoff game, as the Shamrocks entered Week 8 sitting seventh in Division 2 in the power rankings. The final seedings will be released on Sunday.

“Our boys knew this was a very important game for us tonight,” Pinabell said. “We need to get a home game next week, which I think we did. Our boys were prepared and ready to go tonight and they played like a darn good football team.”

Thursday’s win also means Feehan can claim at least a share of the league title with a victory over Bishop Stang on Thanksgiving morning. If Austin Prep (4-4, 4-2) upsets St. Mary’s the same day, the Shamrocks can capture an outright title.