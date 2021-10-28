He made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty, and Mayfield was again on the field Thursday — and the only player in shoulder pads — as the Browns (4-3) continue preparing for the rival Steelers (4-3).

Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder.

Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness — as he tries to get ready to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After stretching, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his shoulder pads and a stabilizing harness. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.

There’s nothing wrong with Mayfield’s right arm. The concern is his pain tolerance and if he takes another hit to his damaged shoulder.

Earlier, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Mayfield “looked good” Wednesday, when he got most of the starter’s reps over backup Case Keenum.

“He’ll go today for sure and then we’ll determine later in the week how he’s feeling,” Van Pelt said. “Obviously, it’s up to the doctors and the medical staff to determine whether he’s ready to go or not.”

Mayfield practiced early last week and intended to play against the Broncos, but couldn’t because of swelling, which limited his range of motion. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled him out a day before the Denver game.

The 26-year-old QB initially hurt his shoulder on Sept. 21, played inconsistently for three weeks and then made the injury worse on Oct. 17, when he fell awkwardly and suffered a fracture to his humerus bone.

Changes made to Rooney Rule

The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.

The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.

Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.

NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.

“League and club leadership must reflect America’s diversity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, and Fritz Pollard Alliance Executive Director Rod Graves said in a statement.

“We’ve been discussing these improvements jointly for months because they will move the game and business of football toward inclusivity — and make league and club workplaces welcoming for everyone.

The mechanisms for interviewing head coaching candidates also have been changed. Teams will be allowed to interview for such a position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club — as long as the head coaching job is vacant. Those interviews can be done virtually.

The NFL also is creating additional education and training sessions on sexual harassment, discrimination and diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of the investigation into workplace improprieties with the Washington Football Team.

Texans trade Mark Ingram to Saints

Running back Mark Ingram was traveling to New Orleans Thursday, is slated to practice on Friday with the Saints, and play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean Payton said. The Saints coach confirmed that New Orleans had agreed to a trade with the Houston Texans that brings Ingram back to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career. Payton did not specify what the Saints were giving up in the deal with Houston and neither team involved in the trade has announced those details. Ingram started seven games for Houston this season, rushing 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also has seven catches for 24 yards … Jerry Jeudy hasn’t seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so … The Panthers have placed rookie fifth-round draft choice Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. The defensive tackle was hurt during practice on Wednesday. Nixon has played in all seven games this season as a backup and has nine tackles, two quarterback hits, and a half sack.























