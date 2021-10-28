Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall were in alone in front of Hurricanes netminder Frederik Anderson, after a bouncing puck found its way to Marchand. Hall whiffed on Marchand’s pass, and stood frozen in disbelief.

Look no further than their third-period power plays in Thursday night’s 3-0 loss at Carolina.

Then, the Bruins iced the puck on the power play.

Shortly after, they had a full minute of five-on-three time. They did not record a shot.

Maybe you could chalk it up to being tired on the back half of a two-in-two, but they also struggled to score in Florida in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss. In fact, the only goal they have scored, since the third period of Sunday’s too-tight-for-comfort win over San Jose, came off the stick of Florida’s Owen Tippett.

Maybe injuries to veterans Craig Smith and Nick Foligno are taxing the other players up the lineup, who don’t have reliable depth behind them. Hall, who took a stiff check in that San Jose game, hasn’t looked like his dynamic self since. The Bruins are using rookie Jack Studnicka as a second-line center, to unremarkable results.

The Bruins had their final power-play chance midway though the third period, when Charlie McAvoy was boarded. With six seconds left in a quiet power play, they were whistled for too many men.

They finished 0 for 5 on the man-advantage.

Some observations through 40 minutes:

▪ The Bruins put 24 pucks on Andersen, and had several excellent scoring chances, but were down, 2-0, after two periods.

▪ The Hurricanes took the lead at 15:16 of the first on a point shot from Dougie Hamilton replacement Tony DeAngelo that sneaked through traffic. Not only did the Hurricanes defenseman have time to put the puck on net, but the pair of Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo left Jesperi Kotkaniemi in front for a potential tip. The drive appeared to tip off Carlo’s stick in front.

▪ A familiar bugaboo from the night before — lost puck battles — hurt the Bruins on that goal. Carolina center Vincent Trocheck, just an inch taller and 5 pounds heavier than Grzelcyk (5 feet 9 inches, 178 pounds), shouldered his way in front of the Bruins defenseman to win a loose puck back to the point.

▪ Carolina brought more speed and aggression than the Bruins at the outset, but it was a energetic, hard-hitting first period for both. Scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes were 12-8, home team, and high-danger shot attempts were 8-6. Carolina evened up both categories in the second period, the Bruins chasing the play more. Both teams were looking to finish their opponents, but the Bruins led in hits, 37-25, after 40 minutes.

▪ Nino Niederreiter had a big second period and was credited with the 2-0 strike. His busy period began 42 seconds in, when Brad Marchand cross-checked him while he was down, and the Hurricanes winger punched Marchand in the head. Both took a seat for two minutes. Niederreiter then got under the skin of Mike Reilly, who threw a stiff shot his way at 5:36, earning a roughing minor. The Bruins killed it off.

▪ Tomas Nosek, playing all over Bruce Cassidy’s lineup in the early going, was promoted to the middle of the No. 2 line in the second period. But he took a tripping penalty at 13:17. On a quick break-in on the power play, Niederreiter sent a centering pass that bounced off Derek Forbort’s skate and leg and past Jeremy Swayman. Carolina, 2-0.

▪ The Bruins’ power play needs work. In 2:14 of power-play time they were 0 for 2, with one shot attempt and zero shots. On the man-up, the Bruins haven’t snapped the puck around much this season. Their power-play time in the second period started at 14:35, when Eric Staal interfered with Patrice Bergeron, and 20 seconds of a five on three when Charlie Coyle drew a cross-check on Jordan Martinook. On the two-man advantage, Bergeron was called for tripping Sebastian Aho — not much there, and possibly in response to a light call on Martinook.

▪ Aho made one of the plays of the game in the second period, breaking up a sure Taylor Hall goal after David Pastrnak sent a cross-ice feed to Hall, who had an open net.

▪ Swayman was unlucky on both Carolina goals. He had to be feeling some momentum when he stopped Brett Pesce, who was in all alone, with his glove. Swayman made 18 stops through 40 minutes.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.