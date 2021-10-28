With a new statewide tournament setup that means longer bus rides than ever beginning next Wednesday, athletic directors from the suburbs especially are bracing for more rescheduling and more chaos. Previously, the early parts of the high school playoffs were organized by region.

A shortage of bus drivers has created a bottleneck for Massachusetts high school sports this fall, leaving in its wake delays, cancellations, and frustration.

“This has been an absolute nightmare,” said Bob Rodgers, Whitman-Hanson Regional athletic director. “We’ve had times when it’s difficult to get one or two trips, but then we have times more recently where I haven’t been able to get a single bus at 2:30, the earliest I can get a bus is 4 o’clock.

“We’ve had to cancel games, move games, carpool to games, ask parents to drive. It’s created a huge problem.”

The ongoing pandemic is responsible for a portion of the driver shortage. It’s far from the only reason.

Lengthy state licensing procedures — around six weeks at a minimum — mean there is no quick fix. Other factors include drivers being drawn to school districts such as the City of Boston or working for the MBTA because of better benefits packages, and poaching among bus companies.

Some drivers have fallen victim to COVID-19, while others are more leery about returning to work and driving with the virus still a threat.

“It used to be school kids get out at 2:30, and athletics would get out at 2:30, so we had to have a lot of extra guys, said Chuck Winitzer, owner of Eastern Bus Lines, which operates a fleet of 270 buses and employs close to 300 drivers for an array of Eastern Mass. school districts, including Cambridge, Brookline, Newton, Waltham, Medford, and Wellesley.

“Now we tell them we can’t do them till we get done with our school runs, can’t pick up till 3, 3:15, 3:30 —whatever time we can get there. Everyone has had to live with it because everybody is in the same boat. Nobody’s better than the next guy; everyone has the same problem.

“I’ve had calls from every community asking if I can do athletics for anyone else. I can’t do anything. Before, I could help out if I had extra guys. But I can’t do anything now, not this year.”

The issue is affecting schools across the country. A recent survey from a number of national student transportation associations found disruptions to bus service in most areas: 80 percent in the West, 79 percent in the Northeast, 77 percent in the Midwest, 66 percent in the South, and 80 percent in the West. The No. 1 cause was a shortage of bus drivers.

Last month, the shortage affected Eastern Massachusetts districts to the point where Governor Charlie Baker had to call in National Guard members with limited commercial licenses. There’s a big leap to be made in time, resources, and commitment between driving what’s called a “D7″ vehicle — usually a van — to obtaining a CDL Class B school bus license.

The latter requires a minimum of 40 hours of training, with most of those hours spread out over six weeks, plus 10 hours of training on an annual basis to keep the license current. Passage of the test is not so easy; Winitzer estimates half the applicants fail the test at least once.

On top of that, there are physicals to be administered, fingerprinting, drug tests, and both state and federal criminal offender record information (CORI) requests to be processed.

Other factors are gumming up the works, said Winitzer. Some of the newly hired drivers have begun to accept jobs with the City of Boston or the MBTA, where benefits packages exceed what Eastern Bus can offer.

“At this point, the T and Boston and other situations have caused the drivers to leave without any notice; they’ve just walked away,” said Winitzer, who said he lost 15 drivers to Boston the day before school began this year, and 10 to the T in the last year. “It’s very difficult. This year’s been worse than any other.”

Combine that with Winitzer losing a dozen drivers from COVID and non-COVID-related deaths, and he is helpless in correcting the plight anytime soon.

“I’ve been in business for 40 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

The problem has existed from Day 1 of the fall season, said John Brown, Wellesley High’s athletic director.

“Our girls’ soccer team was playing Framingham but [Framingham] couldn’t get buses, so they dismissed kids an hour early from school, at 1:30 instead of 2:30 so they could get over to our field,” said Brown. “They came over, dropped the team off, then they made a normal after-school run, and then came back and got them afterwards.

“You cannot do that on a regular basis. In an emergency situation, you can do it here and there, depending on the school day, but the last thing you want to do is have kids missing school to play sports because they can’t get a bus.”

This year also introduces a new format for MIAA state tournaments. Teams are seeded on a statewide basis, not sectional, meaning they are traveling in some cases from one end of the state to the other.

Rodgers said the priority is having bus drivers who are both well-trained and of the highest character. But he sees the 40-hour unpaid training program as an obstacle in the way of immediate relief.

“I think 40 hours is a little much,” said Rodgers. “I think somebody could put together a program that would train drivers a little more efficiently.”

Until then, Rodgers is trying to patch together transportation with the cooperation of other athletic directors and bus companies. He thinks early start times for freshman boys’ and girls’ basketball will be a problem, plus, “I see problems for track when track is going into the Reggie Lewis Center,” he said.

“This winter, we’ll figure something out; maybe the basketball teams will go in vans because they’re smaller teams.

“If we are still in this situation in the spring, then we are in big trouble because every single sport for the most part, baseball and softball, the fields don’t have lights, and if you’re not getting there for a 4 o’clock or 4:30 start, you’re going to have big problems.

“This has not been a fun time to be an AD.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.