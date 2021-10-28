As they finished a two-game road trip here against the Hurricanes, the 24-year-old defenseman saw his first action of the season. He started on the third pair, subbing in for Connor Clifton . To help ease his transition, the Bruins slotted him with Mike Reilly , creating a lineup shuffle. Reilly’s usual partner, Brandon Carlo , started with Matt Grzelcyk .

It’s time for the Bruins to determine whether he can be a productive NHLer.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jakub Zboril entered Thursday having played 44 NHL games, all but two last season. He carries the pedigree of being a first-round pick (13th overall in 2015) and is in his fifth pro season.

Advertisement

“Jake’s been working hard. He had a good preseason,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Back to back, an opportunity to get him a game and see how he does.”

Zboril, who had a steady if quiet preseason (0-1—1 in three games), can move the puck. When he was drafted, scouts saw a two-way blue liner with good size (he is now listed at 6 feet 1 inch, 191 pounds), strength, and a sense for the game. A knock on him — his inconsistent battle level — seems to have been addressed.

“I think he’s been more competitive this year than I’ve seen him, ever,” Cassidy said. His message to Zboril on Thursday was to “stay competitive. If the puck’s on your stick, you’ve got good skills. Use them. That’s it. Help the team win.”

Clifton, who played in four of the first five games (0-1—1), was on the ice for two goals in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss, including the go-ahead strike by Eetu Luostarinen in the second period. Clifton gave the Panthers forward plenty of time in front of the net.

Robinson valued

On Wednesday night in Florida, the Bruins celebrated equipment manager Keith “Keto” Robinson for working his 2,000th game. The Panthers played a brief video tribute during a stoppage in play.

Advertisement

“He’s just a quiet, solid guy that goes about his business,” Cassidy said of Robinson, who began working for the team in 1989. “Good demeanor every day. A real pro. Never see any issues with the players and Keto, or his entire staff for that matter.

“When you have staff that takes care of business and you’re really only needing to catch up and say hello, see how they’re doing, that’s ideal for me.”

Robinson, 53, grew up in Tewksbury, Mass. His father, Walter, was a union electrician and visiting dressing room attendant at Boston Garden, according to a profile on the team’s website. Robinson’s uncle, Earl Jenkinson, was a Bruins dressing room attendant.

Robinson began volunteering as a teenager and did stints as a locker room assistant (five years) and assistant equipment manager (17 seasons) before taking lead on the equipment staff in 2010.

Quenneville meeting

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, in the spotlight for his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual harassment scandal, had his meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York.

TSN’s Chris Johnston reported in a TV segment that information on the meeting was hard to come by.

“It’s my understanding that all options remain on the table,” Johnston said. “He might have his contract terminated, he could be asked to resign, or there could still be a suspension at play here.”

According to CapFriendly, Quenneville is in the third year of a five-year, $26.25 million contract signed in April 2019.

Advertisement

The Panthers play Friday in Detroit. Quenneville’s availability for that game is unknown.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.