Janeily Alvarez, Greater Lawrence — The junior totaled 14 aces and 16 assists in a win over Whittier, and 21 assists in a triumph against Shawsheen.

Mia Berardino, Triton — Triton claimed two big wins this week, as the senior hitter tallied 20 kills against North Reading, and 11 kills and 10 aces in a victory over Whittier.

Emma Bosco, North Andover — The senior supplied 23 assists against Central Catholic, 27 assists against Andover, and 23 assists, 4 aces, and 16 digs against Chelmsford as the Scarlet Knights capped a 3-0 week with the Merrimack Valley Conference Large title.