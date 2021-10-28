Janeily Alvarez, Greater Lawrence — The junior totaled 14 aces and 16 assists in a win over Whittier, and 21 assists in a triumph against Shawsheen.
Mia Berardino, Triton — Triton claimed two big wins this week, as the senior hitter tallied 20 kills against North Reading, and 11 kills and 10 aces in a victory over Whittier.
Emma Bosco, North Andover — The senior supplied 23 assists against Central Catholic, 27 assists against Andover, and 23 assists, 4 aces, and 16 digs against Chelmsford as the Scarlet Knights capped a 3-0 week with the Merrimack Valley Conference Large title.
Liz Linkletter, Ipswich — A senior, Linkletter had 17 digs in a five-set win over Marblehead, 10 digs and 7 assists in a five-set win over Lynnfield, and 6 aces and 14 digs in a win over Triton as the Tigers secured the program’s first Cape Ann League title.
Haley Newcomb, Concord-Carlisle — The senior middle hitter tallied seven kills on senior night against Acton-Boxborough, then powered the Patriots to a DCL Cup win over Boston Latin with 11 kills.
Taylor Simpson, Ashland — The junior captain registered 15 kills and 3 aces in a win over Medfield, along with 5 kills and 5 aces in a win against Framingham.