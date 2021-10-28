“Definitely going to try to use that to my advantage,” Anderson said Thursday as the Series shifted to rainy Truist Park following a split in Houston. “I think with my pitch mix it definitely helps me out a little bit with the fastball/changeup. Definitely going to try to be on the attack, feed off the energy of the crowd, and put the pressure on them.”

None of the Atlanta Braves have faced Houston starter Luis Garcia . The only Astros player who has hit against the Braves starter Ian Anderson is Marwin Gonzalez , who is 0 for 3.

ATLANTA — Game 3 of the World Series will be a bit of a throwback to the days before interleague play and players frequently changing teams.

Back in the day, batters frequently had no experience against the pitchers they faced in the Series. But with free agency starting after the 1976 season and interleague play in 1997, hitters and pitchers have more frequent personal experience against each other.

Astros manager Dusty Baker thinks each starting pitcher will have the advantage on Friday night.

“If you’ve never seen him, you can watch film all you want to, but then until you see his release point,” the former All-Star outfielder said.

A quick big hit can change the dynamic.

“Hank Aaron used to say, if you’ve never faced a pitcher, you initiate him right away and then kind of kill his spirits,” Baker said. “So hopefully, we can initiate him.”

Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three postseason starts this year and Garcia is 1-1 with a 9.64 ERA. Garcia pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Red Sox on Oct. 22, when his fastball averaged 96.8 miles per hour, up from 93.3 six days earlier after tweaking foot positioning in his delivery.

Final days of the DH?

Garcia, 0 for 6 at the plate in his big league career, will borrow a bat from teammate Yordan Álvarez for his trips to the plate in Game 3.

With the game in a National League park, there’s no designated hitter.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association may extend the DH to the NL starting in 2022, which means this weekend could mark the final big league plate appearances ever by pitchers — except for anomalies such as Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and some rare pinch-hit appearances in extra innings. The AL has used the DH since 1973, and both leagues used it during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

“Once it ever changes to no DH, then it will probably never change back, and that’s something that would sadden me,” Baker said.

Houston’s Zack Greinke, who may start Game 4, is a career .225 hitter with nine home runs in 18 seasons. Atlanta’s Max Fried, who didn’t bat in Game 2 at the AL city, had five RBIs this season.

Anderson is 2 for 37 (.054) with 29 strikeouts and no RBIs.

Soggy conditions

Rain wiped out the Astros’ planned batting practice Thursday. The forecast for Friday night called for a 40 percent chance of rain and a game-time temperature of 51 … Braves pitcher Charlie Morton went to Green Bay, Wis., to have his broken right fibula examined, and manager Brian Snitker said he doubted the pitcher will be attend Friday night’s game. “I think he’ll be here before the weekend is over,” Snitker said … The Astros’ 7-2 win in Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes, and Fox streaming apps. The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13 percent from 9,105,000 for the Rays’ 6-4 victory over the Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series. Wednesday’s game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said.