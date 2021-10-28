It would be understandable if Harvard men’s hockey coach Ted Donato played the what-if game. His roster for the 2020-21 season looked formidable. For many, it wasn’t a question of if the Crimson would make the NCAA tournament but of how far they would go, with a trip to the Frozen Four a reasonable expectation.

Sports has more than its fair share of “what-if” moments. What if Rodney Harrison had been able to pry the ball loose from David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII? What if Pete Carroll decided to run the ball in Super Bowl XLIX? You get the idea.

Advertisement

But in the summer of 2020, the Ivy League announced that all sports would be postponed until January 2021. With the prospect of a hockey season looking less and less likely, five players would forgo their remaining eligibility and sign pro contracts. Matt Beniers of Hingham, who would have been entering his freshman year with Harvard, decided to enroll at Michigan. This past summer, he was selected second overall in the NHL draft.

Those who remained tried to stay sharp despite not having a season, with an eye toward better days ahead.

“It was frustrating,” said Donato. “We tried to keep a healthy perspective, knowing all the tough things that were going on in the world.

“It was certainly a challenge, mostly mentally to try to stay positive, especially considering each team has its own makeup, and we weren’t able to come together, and that’s difficult knowing that we felt we had a special group. So we had to hit the reset button and we’re excited about looking forward now.”

That begins Friday, when Harvard finally will be back in action to open the 2021-22 season at Dartmouth, 601 days since its last game before the COVID brought the 2019-20 season to a premature end.

Advertisement

“We’re happy for those guys,” said senior captain Casey Dornbach of his teammates who decided to go pro. “Everyone has a different path. For me it was a no-brainer. I wanted to come back and be an older guy, a senior, and still feeling like I had some things to prove development-wise before the next step.

“I’m really excited to be able to have an opportunity to play again after this time off.”

A glance at the roster explains why there is still plenty of optimism, with the Crimson picked to finish third in the ECAC and ranked in the top 15 in the national polls. Junior Nick Abruzzese, who was ECAC Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 after leading all NCAA freshmen in scoring with 14 goals and 30 assists in 31 games, is serving as cocaptain with Dornbach.

Juniors Henry Thrun and John Farinacci, a third-round selection by the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, were members of the US national junior team that captured the gold medal at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton last year, with Donato serving as an assistant coach for that squad.

Classmate Mitchell Gibson, a fourth-round selection of the Washington Capitals in 2018, will be back between the pipes after posting an 11-8-3 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .916 save percentage two years ago as a freshman.

“Harvard is always a place I dreamed of coming to, and to get the opportunity to play here is something that I don’t take for granted,” said Thrun, who was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round in 2019. “A lot of guys in the room feel we have some unfinished business, both with our freshman year getting cut short and sophomore year getting taken away from us.

Advertisement

“Collectively as a group, we all wanted to get back together and continue playing.”

A big part of that group will be inexperienced at the college level, with eight freshmen and six sophomores suiting up for the Crimson for the first time. Included in that group is freshman Matthew Coronato, who was taken with the 13th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. Hopkinton native Sean Farrell, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens who played at St. Mark’s, will also make his college debut as a sophomore.

“I think we’ve done a good job of making sure they’re comfortable now,” said Abruzzese, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs. “We tried to make the practices as high-intensity as possible, trying to replicate game reps as much as possible so that when we drop the puck Friday night, they’re going to feel comfortable out there.”

Harvard’s home opener will be the following night, when it hosts Bentley Saturday.

Welcomed back

Nice move by Quinnipiac to play a video at Tuesday night’s game in recognition of Bill Riga’s return to People’s United Center, this time as head coach of Holy Cross. Riga spent 13 seasons on coach Rand Pecknold’s staff, the last seven as associate head coach.

Advertisement

“I’m just thrilled for him to get a head job,” Pecknold said earlier this year. “He deserved it a long time ago. He’s a great person, great coach. Did a lot of great things for us. I’m happy for him, and excited that he’s on his path as a head coach.”

Riga took to Twitter after the game to say he was “humbled and and so appreciative for the welcome and video tribute.”

Quinnipiac, ranked fifth nationally, won the game, 5-2, to improve to 4-1-1.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.