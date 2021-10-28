During Thursday’s meeting of the MIAA tournament management committee, assistant director Sherry Bryant said GoFan is being used by as many as 40 state associations. However, Wellesley athletic director John Brown voiced his concern and frustration over the move on behalf of District 7 and its 34 member schools, believing many are not up to speed on how it works and might not be able to do so in time for tournament events next week.

While alignments and power ratings have generated a lot of discussion, one change directly impacts spectators that wish to attend postseason events across Massachusetts. Beginning in the Round of 16 in each tournament — which includes the entirety of the football playoffs — tickets will be available for purchase only online or via the GoFan app.

FRANKLIN — After a couple of years of planning, committee meetings, and multiple votes on a variety of issues, a new era for the MIAA begins next week with the introduction of the statewide tournament format.

Brown also stressed there should be an option available for purchasing tickets on site for those that don’t have the means of buying them online, or simply aren’t aware of the new policy.

“I’m struggling with the fact that we’re not having hard tickets at the gates,” he said.

In other MIAA news:

▪ Following along the lines of the MIAA’s COVID-related postponement policy approved earlier this fall, the committee unanimously voted to give relief to any schools (or opponents) that are unable to reach the .500 qualifying standard because of games affected by this week’s storm.

While recognizing that many schools on the South Shore, South Coast and Cape Cod remain closed and towns are without power — making it difficult to play or reschedule games over the next few days — the committee wanted to make sure those affected wouldn’t miss out on the opportunity for tournament play.

Later Thursday, the MIAA sent an email to member schools with an advisory regarding the football cutoff and postponements/makeup games: “As stated in the 2021 Football Format, although games cannot be scheduled on the cutoff date, if a game is postponed due to weather, the game must be played on [Sunday] and results must be submitted to the Tournament Director by [4 p.m.] that day.”

Football tournament pairings originally were scheduled to be revealed Sunday, and it’s unclear if that changes with the latest update. Girls’ volleyball still is scheduled for seeding Monday, with soccer and field hockey Tuesday.

▪ Clarifying the power seeding procedure, if a team rated in the top 32 of a division opts out of the tournament, teams below simply will move up in order to fill the top 32, followed by play-ins for additional teams at .500 or above. No byes will be awarded in the top 32 beyond those not in play-in games. A similar procedure will be used in football if a team in the top 16 fails to meet the minimum standards (3 wins or 7 games played, barring COVID or storm appeals).

▪ The committee approved tournament formats for basketball, ice hockey, gymnastics, indoor track and swimming — mostly with the same standard language and procedures being applied to all MIAA sports.

As previously approved by the sport committees, basketball and hockey venues must have minimum seating capacities of 250 (play-in or Round 32) or 500 (Rounds of 16 and 8) to be suitable to host.

The cutoff date for basketball is Feb. 25, with seeding the next day. State finals are projected to be held March 18-20, though all dates are subject to change. Other dates include: swimming and diving (sectionals Feb. 12-13, state Feb. 19-20); and indoor track (divisional meets Feb. 16-20, state meet Feb. 26). No tentative dates are set for hockey or gymnastics.

▪ Finalized alignments for all winter sports except indoor track are published on the MIAA website.

Boys’ basketball (five divisions): Div. 1 – 65 teams; Div. 2 – 71; Div. 3 – 69; Div. 4 – 62; Div. 5 – 84.

Girls’ basketball (five divisions): Div. 1 – 64 teams; Div. 2 – 67; Div. 3 – 62; Div. 4 – 65; Div. 5 – 91.

Boys’ hockey (four divisions): Div. 1 – 50 teams; Div. 2 – 42; Div. 3 – 49; Div. 4 – 53.

Girls’ hockey (two divisions): Div. 1 – 39 teams; Div. 2 – 57.

Girls’ gymnastics: Div. 1 North– 41 teams; Div. 1 South – 43.

Skiing: Alpine boys – 66 teams; Alpine girls – 65; Nordic – 17 each (boys and girls).

Wrestling (12 sections): Div. 1-3 North and South; D1 Central/Metro and Central/West; Div. 2-3 Central and West … ranging from 11-15 teams in each.

Boys’ swimming (six sections): Div. 1 North – 35 teams; Div. 2 North – 25; Div. 1 South – 36; Div. 2 South – 29; Div. 1 Central/West – 14; Div. 2 Central/West – 23.

Girls’ swimming (six sections): Div. 1 North – 22 teams; Div. 2 North – 22; Div. 1 South – 27; Div. 2 South – 28; Div. 1 Central/West – 12; Div. 2 Central/West – 26.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.