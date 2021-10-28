Former Blackhawks prospect and 2008 draft pick Kyle Beach came forward on Wednesday as the victim of sexual assault by former video coach Brad Aldrich in an interview with TSN, and claimed that Quenneville was lying about his knowledge of the assault.

As the fallout continues from the Chicago Blackhawks’ mishandling of sexual assault allegations, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville — who coached the Blackhawks from 2008-2018 — is reportedly out in Florida.

“There’s absolutely no way that he can deny knowing it,” Beach said.

Quenneville said in July that he had only recently learned of the allegations, and stood by his statement Wednesday. He met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, with no decisions reportedly made by the league.

Advertisement

However, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Quenneville’s tenure in Florida is over.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman resigned Tuesday, and the organization was fined $2 million by the NHL after an investigation — commissioned by the franchise — found the Blackhawks had mishandled the allegations. Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who were with the Blackhawks when the sexual assault allegations were first reported, were named in the report as well.