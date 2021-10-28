As the fallout continues from the Chicago Blackhawks’ mishandling of sexual assault allegations, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville — who coached the Blackhawks from 2008-2018 — is reportedly out in Florida.
I’m hearing there’s a coaching change coming shortly with the @FlaPanthers . Keep an eye on my @espn colleague John Tortorella as one of the top potential candidates.@NHL @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter .— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 29, 2021
Former Blackhawks prospect and 2008 draft pick Kyle Beach came forward on Wednesday as the victim of sexual assault by former video coach Brad Aldrich in an interview with TSN, and claimed that Quenneville was lying about his knowledge of the assault.
“There’s absolutely no way that he can deny knowing it,” Beach said.
Quenneville said in July that he had only recently learned of the allegations, and stood by his statement Wednesday. He met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, with no decisions reportedly made by the league.
Advertisement
Our @SportsCenter report as focus shifts to Joel Quenneville.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 28, 2021
I'm told there were no decisions made after Quenneville's meeting with Bettman today. The Panthers play in Detroit tomorrow and as of now, it's still unclear if he will be behind the bench.https://t.co/P2gzt33CWI
However, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Quenneville’s tenure in Florida is over.
Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman resigned Tuesday, and the organization was fined $2 million by the NHL after an investigation — commissioned by the franchise — found the Blackhawks had mishandled the allegations. Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who were with the Blackhawks when the sexual assault allegations were first reported, were named in the report as well.