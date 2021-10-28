Natick at Milton : The respective leaders of the Bay State Carey and Herget Divisions meet Friday evening for a final tuneup ahead of the state tournament. Pick : Milton.

Franklin at Milford : The Panthers (6-0) could lock up the top seed in the Division 1 state tournament with a win at Milford, which is currently second in Division 2 in the MIAA power ratings. Pick : Franklin.

Mansfield at King Philip: While the visiting Hornets have taken a pair of losses this season, this Hockomock rivalry still has plenty of meaning with Mansfield ranked fourth and King Philip sixth in the Division 2 power ratings. Pick: Mansfield.

Central Catholic at Barnstable: The Raiders take a long bus ride to Hyannis to face the Red Hawks in a nonleague matchup between top 10 teams in the Globe’s latest poll. Pick: Central Catholic.

Tewksbury at Andover: With a 4-3 record overall, Andover is ranked 13th in Division 1 and needs a good result against Tewksbury (ranked fourth in Division 4) to ensure a berth in the statewide tournament. Pick: Andover.

Scituate at Plymouth South: This game would decide the Patriot League Fisher title if it is played, but the South Shore has been ravaged by this week’s storm and neither team has been able to practice much. Pick: Scituate.

Abington at Norwell: Another big game on the South Shore pits Abington, the second-ranked team in Division 6, against sixth-ranked Norwell in a league showdown with big seeding implications. Pick: Abington.

Danvers at Marblehead: The Falcons are 0-3 against Northeastern Conference competition and take on a 6-0 Magicians team that has won 14 straight games and is ranked atop Division 3. Pick: Marblehead.

Catholic Memorial at Xaverian: This Catholic Conference showdown was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. in what is forecasted to be heavy rains. Perhaps the sloppy conditions will help Xaverian ground the high-flying Knights. Pick: Catholic Memorial.

Governor’s Academy at Lawrence Academy: With a 4-1 record, Lawrence Academy would need to hold serve against the Governors at home to keep pace with undefeated ISL leaders Milton Academy and BB&N. Pick: Lawrence Academy.