“I think the program now has a reputation of knowing that you have to play in the offseason. You have to come into this [program] strong in order to make the team,” said Kristen Geuss , now in her seventh year as KP coach.

That sentiment was in evidence Tuesday night in a 3-0 win against Hockomock League foe Attleboro. The ninth-ranked Warriors trailed 16-9 in the first set before storming back to win it, 25-23. KP took the next two sets with ease, 25-17 and 25-8, and despite a 3-2 loss to Franklin on Thursday, the Warriors head into the Division 2 state tournament with a 19-1 record and a share of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex championship.

“So I really hope over the last couple of years that our players know that, that they have to continue getting stronger and stronger each year. It’s kind of the expectation now.”

Since the start of the 2019 season — in which the Warriors lost to Boston Latin in the Division 1 Central-East final — KP has gone 49-8. Before Thursday night, the program’s last loss was to Franklin on April 16 in the Hockomock Cup final of the Fall II season.

KP’s top trio of hitters — juniors Ahunna James, Emily Sawyer, and Sami Shore — have all grown in stride with the program. All three hitters have tallied at least 145 kills this season and their versatility, size, and skill provide a triple threat many teams only dream of having. They’ve all filled the role of primary attacker well, assuming the duties at different points in the match after taking over for Fall II Hockomock Kelley-Rex MVP Nicole Coughlan, a Globe All-Scholastic.

Ahunna James (11) has been one of the driving forces for King Philip. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Sami and Ahunna are my middles. They really read the court well, especially Sami,” Geuss said. “She’ll find the holes, you’ll see her tipping to the holes. She sees that really well. Emily is more of a power hitter. If you give her a good set, she’s going to put the ball down. And Ahunna is just all power. She will just come out of anywhere with an explosive approach and she wants to put the ball down. She wants the kill every time she goes for it.”

KP’s balanced triumvirate led the way Tuesday against Attleboro. Shore, who stands 5 feet 11 inches, paced the Warriors with 10 kills on 17 attempts with a .353 hitting percentage, plus 3 aces, and 2 blocks. The 6-3 Sawyer finished with 7 kills, a .500 hitting percentage, and 2 blocks. One of her kills tied the score 20-20 in the first set, which led to KP’s first lead of the set since 3-2. Her first block sealed the first-set victory.

“One [big] thing is our ability to shake everything off,” Shore said. “If we make mistakes, we’re ready to come back and fight for the next point.”

James, a 5-9 outside hitter and Fall II Hockomock All-Star, recorded 9 kills, a .643 hitting percentage, 2 aces, and 2 digs. She and Shore combined for eight kills in the third set against Attleboro. All three are a big reason why KP had a .301 hitting percentage on the season entering Thursday’s match against Franklin.

“I feel like we all just mesh well together on and off the court,” James said.

Their mantra is simple, reflected in the fact that before dropping three sets in Thursday’s loss, the Warriors had lost only three other sets this season — two to Franklin on Oct. 8, and one to Milford on Sept. 27.

“We try to never let the ball touch the ground, and even if we do, we always let that point stay behind us and keep moving forward,” Shore said.

Senior libero Samantha Asprelli leads King Philip in digs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Warriors’ back row and setter are the backbone of their system. Senior libero Samantha Asprelli led the team with 123 digs (2.1 per set) entering Thursday, and senior setter Stella Bailey was poised to surpass the 500-assist mark Thursday against Franklin

“It’s not just us,” Sawyer said. “It’s our back row getting the ball to our setter, getting the ball to us. It’s really amazing. We all work really well together.”

Now, KP is in prime position to make a deep state tournament run.

“We know that there’s big competition in this tournament, so we’re going to work for every single game,” Shore said.

Stella Bailey (2) was approaching 500 assists for King Philip. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Service points

When making his schedule for this year, Barnstable coach Tom Turco used the same game plan he always has: schedule the toughest possible competition for his team. This includes No. 1 Hopkinton, undefeated Westborough, No. 2 Needham, Hingham, Quincy, two Cape & Islands meetings with No. 11 Dennis-Yarmouth, and, weather-permitting, a Friday match with Winchester and a Saturday game against No. 13 Dartmouth.

“You try to play matches that will give the kids the experience of the battle,” Turco said. “We went five sets with Hopkinton — you can’t replace that type of experience.”

With the use of power ratings for MIAA tournaments this year, the allure of facing strong opponents is even greater, since strength of schedule is factored into it. Turco noted that Hopkinton and Westborough (which beat Barnstable in three sets) also scheduled this way each year. The Red Hawks added 2019 Division 1 state champion Needham and absorbed a 3-1 defeat.

One of the big lessons Turco says his teams learn when facing the best of the best is that they must minimize unforced errors. The Red Hawks lost to Dennis-Yarmouth in five sets in their first meeting. In the second? Barnstable won 3-0, with no service faults and no serve-receive errors.

“Taking it all the way is not an easy thing to do. If you look at the top 15 teams [in Division 1], despite where they’re ranked, any one of those teams can win,” Turco said. “The rough schedule prepares you for the end run in a state championship pursuit.”

Despite having five losses, the Red Hawks held the No. 9 spot in the Globe’s power ratings in Division 1 entering Thursday — in large part because of that tough non-conference slate.

Correspondent Michael Puzzanghera contributed to this story.