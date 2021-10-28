The team elevated Myles Bryant to the active roster last week and signed a pair of veterans, Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby , to the practice squad. In addition, rookie Shaun Wade returned to practice Wednesday after recovering from a concussion.

A lot has changed in the New England secondary over the last few weeks with two of the club’s top four cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore (traded) and Jonathan Jones (shoulder surgery), now out of the picture.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are trying to corner the market on reinforcements.

Jalen Mills, who has started six games as a perimeter corner opposite J.C. Jackson, said the club will miss Jones, one of the squad’s veteran tone setters on defense.

Advertisement

“J-Jones was actually one of the guys . . . that helped me out with the playbook [during OTAs], being a vocal guy in the meeting room when guys have questions about certain coverages, how we play certain things,’’ Mills said Thursday. “But he showed up to meetings [Wednesday], kind of poked his head in and said a couple of words. He’s definitely one of those guys who’s been in this system and knows the ins and outs.’’

Coincidentally, Mills has a connection to the new cornerbacks. He worked out with the same trainer as Wade in Dallas and got to know the rookie as he was preparing for his pro day.

“Bausby was a guy I played with in Philadelphia and then Poole was a guy I’ve known coming out of Florida and then being in Atlanta, so, I think the guys that we brought in and the addition of Shaun coming back, I think we’ve got some good, nice pieces,’’ said Mills.

Mills said he believes the 6-foot-1-inch, 191-pound Wade is a perfect fit and pointed to his background at Ohio State and his style of play.

Advertisement

“He’s a long, lanky guy, that’s kind of what you want to see with these guys young coming out, of course us, we like to play at the line of scrimmage and being able to touch guys at the line of scrimmage that’s what you want to see,’’ said Mills. “He’s going to be a great addition.’’

Jackson played with Poole at Florida and he’s taken him under his wing, similar to what Poole did for Jackson in Gainesville.

“Brian Poole is a hell of a football player,’’ Jackson said.

Dream flight

Matthew Judon enjoys flying.

With a cross-country trip to Los Angeles on Friday’s itinerary, he has just one thing on the docket: Sleep.

“I’ll be asleep before the plane takes off, that’s kind of how I’ve always been,’’ Judon said. “So, I’ll sleep, but flights like that you have to make sure you get up, walk around, drink enough fluids, and go back to sleep.’’

The first-year Patriots linebacker has also been a frequent flyer when it comes to taking the podium to meet with reporters this season. Judon takes questions during the week and also after every game.

With no open locker rooms for the second straight season because of pandemic protocols, players aren’t required to meet with reporters every week. Judon, however, has made the trip twice a week all season.

He’s been both insightful and hilarious during his chats and Thursday he opened up about why he keeps answering the call.

“Honestly, I think y’all keep it fair,’’ Judon said. “Y’all report on what y’all see. Y’all don’t really make stuff up up. If it’s something unknown, y’all ask. If we don’t give y’all a straightforward answer, y’all kind of don’t just make stuff up. That’s what you want in a player-reporter relationship. So, I think coming up here every week, before a game, after a game, no matter the outcome of the game and just being honest, and y’all telling an honest story, I think that’s what helps our relationship and actually, like, me wanting to come up here.’’

Advertisement

He acknowledged his dealings with the media have had their ups and downs.

“My personality is my personality, and I really just don’t like people that lie,’’ he said. “But I haven’t had any problems with you guys and so far, I love it.’’

Judon has proved to be very popular with his teammates and he called Thursday’s chat with a reporters a “collective effort” because he was wearing Trent Brown’s hoodie, Jalen Mills’s gold chain, and Kendrick Bourne’s cap.

Perfect attendance

The Patriots were back in the great outdoors for practice Thursday and once again had all the players on the active roster and practice squad in attendance. It was the first real practice with a fall-feel with temperatures in the mid 40s and chilly breeze.

The team had 15 players limited at the sweats and shells session: linebackers Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Kyle Van Noy (groin), Josh Uche (shoulder), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), and Brandon King (thigh); defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (finger), Carl Davis (hand), and Deatrich Wise (knee); safety Kyle Dugger (neck); cornerback Wade (concussion); center David Andrews (ankle); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); receiver Bourne (shoulder); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Advertisement

In another practice note, new additions Calvin Munson is wearing No. 43 while Poole wore No. 34 and Bausby took No. 13.

For the Chargers, running back Austin Eckler (hip) did not practice.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.