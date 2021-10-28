Hunter Renfroe was named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist Thursday at the right field position. The other two American League finalists are the Yankees’ Joey Gallo and the Astros’ Kyle Tucker.

The Red Sox originally planned for Renfroe to split time in right field this season, but when they saw how dynamic a player he was and how he impacted the game, he became the everyday right fielder.

At 6 feet 1 inch and 230 pounds, Renfroe is an athletic specimen, and it showed at Fenway, a ballpark that can cause right fielders fits. He was relentless in his pursuit of the baseball and had the speed to go with it.