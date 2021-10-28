Hunter Renfroe was named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist Thursday at the right field position. The other two American League finalists are the Yankees’ Joey Gallo and the Astros’ Kyle Tucker.
The Red Sox originally planned for Renfroe to split time in right field this season, but when they saw how dynamic a player he was and how he impacted the game, he became the everyday right fielder.
At 6 feet 1 inch and 230 pounds, Renfroe is an athletic specimen, and it showed at Fenway, a ballpark that can cause right fielders fits. He was relentless in his pursuit of the baseball and had the speed to go with it.
Renfroe also possesses one of the best outfield arms in baseball, and the numbers back that claim. He and the Rangers’ Adolis García were tied for the most outfield assists in all of baseball with 16. That also was the most by a Red Sox outfielder in the last 60 years.
“I take pride in my arm,” Renfroe said in September. “I take pride in my throws. I always want to get better. I think coming into next spring training, obviously, we want to try to work on it and try to get better and try to get more.”
Renfroe’s reckless abandon and aggressiveness sometimes led to errors, and he led major league outfielders with 12 this year. The Red Sox lived with those mistakes, though, knowing that on the other side was a game changer.
