Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player. Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Mark Belanger , the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998. The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher. Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie. Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from colon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie was listed as week to week with a lower-body injury Thursday. Oshie took a shot from Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot during the third period of the Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime win Wednesday night. He limped to the bench, but did not miss any shifts and finished the game. Oshie did not take part in an optional practice Thursday. Oshie is among Washington’s leading scorers with four goals and two assists through seven games … Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team. Zuccarello is Minnesota’s leading scorer, with seven points, including three goals, through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday, a 3-2 victory at Vancouver.

Tennis

Halep in quarterfinals in Romania

Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia, 6-4, 6-2, and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and US Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian indoor event … American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek. In the quarterfinals, Tiafoe will take on Diego Schwartzman, who outlasted Gael Monfils, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Alex De Minaur, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, for the German’s 300th career win. Zverev, will nex play plays Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 … Taylor Fritz celebrated his 24th birthday by beating doubles partner Tommy Paul, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Fritz will next face Australian John Millman, who advanced by upsetting fourth-seeded Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 6-2. In another upset, Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp set up a quarterfinal against home favorite and defending champion Andrey Rublev after beating eighth-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Soccer

Pulisic back in training with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle. The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season. The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea …Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance. The Jamaica Football Federation said the decision was made by the Jamaican government. The US hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica … England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The host nation’s other games in Group A will be on the south coast of England to face Northern Ireland, which has qualified for a major women’s tournament for the first time, at Southampton’s stadium and Norway in Brighton.

Miscellany

Hagy, Ramey share lead in Bermuda

Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind, each with a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship golf tournament when the opening round at Port Royal was halted by darkness in Southhampton … The NAACP sent a letter to the players’ associations in five professional sports asking players to reconsider signing with teams in Texas because of recent laws passed in the state, ESPN reported. In a two-page letter signed by NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson that was sent to the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA players’ associations, the organization pointed to recent laws on abortions, voting rights and mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic as reasons to avoid joining teams in Texas … Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, died at 84, the team announced Wednesday. Ferry was the father of Danny Ferry, a star at Duke who was picked No. 2 overall in the 1989 draft and later became a GM as well.

