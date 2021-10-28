Scituate (6-1, 4-0) is still led by a pair of brothers on both sides of the ball.

Sheskey, a 6-foot-2-inch, 290-pound right guard, blocked for his senior brother, Will, who smashed program records en route to a Division 5 Super Bowl in 2018, but could not carry Scituate to a Patriot League Fisher title in his final season. Aidan Sullivan quarterbacked those teams, and now his younger brother Keegan is the star tailback for a Scituate team currently ranked atop the MIAA Division 4 power ratings.

Scituate stars Michael Sheskey and Keegan Sullivan know what it’s like to watch their older brothers end their high school careers in a disappointing note.

Junior left tackle Danny Thompson and senior guard Jack Thompson anchor the left side of the offensive line, with the 6-4, 295-pound younger brother stopping the run at defensive tackle. Jack plays behind Danny at middle linebacker, and alongside the Morley brothers, Shea and Colin, another closely tied pair of upperclassmen.

Both sets of brothers have been playing together since they were respectively in second and third grade, with Colin and Danny playing up every year throughout Pop Warner. After a year apart when each older brother entered high school, they teamed up again, and their chemistry has been off the charts.

“It’s unlike any other relationship,” Scituate coach Herb Devine said of the brother tandems. “So it does help with chemistry. Not only do we get them at practice, but when you’re brothers obviously you go home together and can watch more film and talk about strategy. The more you talk about it, the more you can understand, so to have those brothers on our defense is very helpful.”

In addition to the Thompsons and Morleys, Scituate features brothers Joey Cannon, a junior defensive end, and James Cannon, a senior wide receiver and safety. Senior captain Andrew Bossey, a standout defensive back, has a sophomore brother, Luke, on the varsity roster, and the Scituate freshman team features two of the three Bossey triplets in the Class of 2025.

All those families, and many more throughout the South Shore, were affected by the storm that rocked the region this week. Nearly all of Scituate was left without power, leaving Friday’s game at Plymouth South (6-1, 4-0) for the Patriot Fisher title in doubt.

Other key South Shore games, such as the Division 6 showdown between Abington and Norwell, are also in danger of postponement, so the MIAA tournament management committee ruled that teams that miss games because of the weather disaster can be given an exemption toward tournament qualification where applicable. The football seedings for the statewide tournament will be determined Sunday morning.

Neither Scituate nor Plymouth South has held an outdoor practice since Monday, but the town of Plymouth is in slightly better shape in terms of power outages, and South coach Darren Fruzzetti (a Plymouth North alum) is staying with his parents in Plymouth until power is restored to his Marshfield home.

“Just like my yard I’m looking at [in Marshfield], it’s kind of a mess,” Fruzzetti said about trying to schedule a game with schools closed throughout most of the region.

“Obviously Scituate is one of the best teams in the state, so if we’re able to play the game, to play a team of that caliber going into playoffs would be big for us. Those are the types of teams — if you want to make it to Gillette — you need to beat.”

South is ranked third in Division 3 and could move up in the MIAA power ratings with a positive result against Scituate. The Panthers would have to do it without star sophomore Casious Johnson, who tallied 28 touchdowns over the first 11 games of his career before suffering a fractured bone in his foot.

The brothers on Scituate won’t take South lightly in any case, as they look to avenge a pair of key losses to the Panthers in each of the past two seasons.

“This is the last shot,” Jack Thompson said. “We’ve got to know that, and wrap up a league title before the playoffs. When talking about brothers, this is the last year we get to play together. It’s the same thing with the Morleys, Bosseys, and Cannons. Even watching the Sheskeys, and seeing Will move on [to Williams College], I remember that, so we’ve got to win. We’ve got to make this one to remember.”

Shea Morley, who has been playing alongside Jack since fourth grade, said the communication is “almost telepathic” between the two linebackers. The Morleys and Thompsons are usually in constant communication after the scouting report is released Sunday for their next opponent.

However, with power out and cell phone towers down most of the week, they’ve been unable to watch film or contact each other. Yet each brother seems to share the same goal in pursuit of a league championship, and a potential state championship.

“Obviously we think about [Aidan Sullivan and Will Sheskey] and coming up short in 2019 and it stinks,” Shea Morley said. “Being on the sidelines and watching those guys, knowing they played their last meaningful [high school] game, it felt terrible. I don’t want to be in that position again. That motivates us to give our all and know we have to put it all out there on the field.”