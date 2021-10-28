With the Patriots charging their way up the field and into the red zone, the commentators recalled their production meeting with Meyers, and how he told them his father has been on his case about scoring his first NFL touchdown.

“His dad is at all his games,” said play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon. “You saw him there.”

FOXBOROUGH — At one point during last Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game, the CBS broadcast identified a fan in the stands as the father of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The man, wearing a Patriots jersey over a black hoodie, smiled softly as he held his phone up to record the action on the field.

Advertisement

The broadcast continued to pan to the man in the stands, in hopes of capturing his reaction should New England’s drive end with Meyers finally getting into the end zone.

It turns out, however, the network was mistaken.

“They had the wrong guy on that one,” Meyers said Wednesday.

The Patriots fan shown on television was not actually Meyers’s father, though his father, James, was at the game.

“Somebody texted me, ‘Who is this guy they’re saying is Jakobi’s father?’ ” James said Wednesday night via telephone. “I got a laugh out of it.”

The CBS broadcast showed a man they claimed was Jakobi Meyers's father. It wasn't. CBS

Had the cameras found James, though, the scene probably would have been quite similar. James, too, had his phone out, as he often does to capture his son’s memorable moments. He’ll rewatch the clips he records, check out what Jakobi was doing on the play, and then delete most of the ones in which the 24-year-old receiver was not involved.

“The guy was probably doing the same thing I was doing,” James said. “I video every time they’re running a pass play.”

The moment that many, including James, are waiting for is Jakobi’s first receiving touchdown. He already has two passing touchdowns, throwing both as part of trick plays last season.

Advertisement

Among all wide receivers in league history, Jakobi has by far the most receiving yards (1,478 in 36 games) and receptions (126) without a touchdown catch. The last time he found the end zone was in college in December 2018, when he hauled in a 24-yard score for North Carolina State against East Carolina.

According to Jakobi, his father has been itching for that elusive score.

“He probably wants it more than I do,” Jakobi said. “That’s like the last thing he says to me before I get out of the car to go into the stadium, like, ‘Let’s get this touchdown this game.’ I’m like, ‘I do my best. I got you. I’m trying.’ ”

His father, however, maintains that he’s not worried.

“I don’t know why he puts it off as if I’m stressed out,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just like any other dad. He’s under enough stress as it is. I’m not here to add to the stress. We don’t want him to stress. You hear the clippings of, ‘Wow, he’s caught so many balls and no touchdowns.’ For us, we’re OK with it.”

Jakobi certainly has gotten close.

Against the Cowboys in Week 6, he and rookie quarterback Mac Jones connected for an apparent 25-yard score early in the second quarter. But the play was nullified because of a holding penalty on lineman James Ferentz.

Advertisement

Jakobi’s father, who was in the stands sitting a row behind wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s brothers, still celebrated the catch.

“I didn’t even care that they called it back; I was still excited to see him in the end zone,” James said. “If you get a taste of it, maybe that’ll make you hungrier. Not that he’s not hungry already. I was happy to see it at least.”

Then, last Sunday, with the Patriots at New York’s 5-yard line, Jones threw a short pass over the middle intended for Jakobi just past the goal line. But Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood brought him down as he was trying to make the grab. Sherwood was whistled for pass interference, giving the Patriots the ball at the 1.

“I was like, ‘That would have been a touchdown right there,’ ” said Jones. “But it’ll happen. I don’t think Jakobi is going to change because he hasn’t scored or anything like that. He plays really well.

“Whatever play is called, he’s doing his job. He’s blocking, too. That’s another thing. In the run game, he’s physical. And he’s a team player. So, he doesn’t necessarily care.”

The lack of a touchdown is not a reflection of Jakobi’s abilities. He finished last season as New England’s leading receiver, catching 59 passes for 729 yards. This year, he is off to another strong start with 41 receptions for 390 yards — both team highs.

James, who lives in Georgia, has attended all seven of his son’s games this season, with plans to fly out to Los Angeles this weekend as well. He typically wears his No. 16 jersey, one that he had Jakobi sign.

Advertisement

His presence is much appreciated by his son.

“It’s been great, honestly,” said Jakobi. “He’s been doing his best to support and come up here. All my family is down South, so just the fact that he comes up here and puts in the most effort that he can and watches the game to be here for me, it means a lot to me.”

As for that touchdown? Jakobi’s father, quarterback, and everybody else around him knows it’ll come.

“It’s just a matter of when,” James said. “It’ll happen when it’ll happen.”

Added Jones, “It’ll come. We can’t force it, but it’ll definitely come. And his dad will hopefully get it on video.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.