With the shootout tied 4-4 after seven players from each team took their penalty kicks, junior center back Yannik Dzialas stepped up to take the eighth shot for the Dragons (11-3-3). He slotted the winning penalty down the middle to give Latin Academy a 5-4 lead, and Burke freshman defender Vando Goncalves shot his penalty over the net to send Latin Academy to the BCL final for the second consecutive season.

Eighty minutes of regulation and two 10-minute periods of extra time were not enough to break the goalless deadlock in Thursday’s Boston City League boys’ soccer semifinal between Latin Academy and Burke/Dearborn, a rematch of the Fall II league championship game, at Carter Field.

“My knees were shaking, I was freezing, and I was thinking about how I could miss the penalty like a lot of other kids did,” Dzialas said. “But I just had to shake it off, which is what I did.”

The game could have ended when junior forward Jair DePina, who scored two penalties in Burke’s 3-1 City League final win in April, stepped forward to take the fifth attempt with the score tied 3-3. However, Latin Academy junior goalkeeper Sebastian Patino dove to his right and saved DePina’s shot to send the game to a sudden death round of kicks, something he had been preparing for since he conceded those two goals to DePina six months ago.

“I’ve just been waiting and practicing this entire season,” Patino said about wanting to match up against DePina again. “The fact that I got another opportunity to go up against him was amazing.”

Latin Academy coach Dan Hackett sung his keeper’s praises after the shootout.

“We have the best goalkeeper in the city,” Hackett said. “We knew that he could put us on his shoulders, and he did that today.”

Patino made 11 saves in regulation and extra time combined, and three more in the shootout. Latin Academy assistant coach Pat Mudie emphasized that his team’s character led them to the win today.

“I think it was just about heart tonight more than anything,” Mudie said about the win. “When you put your heart and soul into something, you usually come out on the upside on the way out, so I’m just ecstatic.”

Latin Academy will play Tech Boston (9-5) in Saturday’s final at Carter Field. The Bears defeated host East Boston, 3-1, in Thursday’s other semifinal thanks to two goals from junior forward Luksheil Servillius and a goal from junior forward Sleidenlee Edmorin.

Archbishop Williams 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior Adam Stelljes recorded a hat trick in the Catholic Central win for the Bishops (7-8-2).

Arlington 3, Reading 0 — Bryan Cerabone and Barni Kiss each scored their first varsity goals to propel the second-ranked Spy Ponders (12-0-4) to victory in Middlesex League action.

Billerica 3, Haverhill 0 — Anthony Giordano set up John Aguilar for the game’s first goal and then up a pair for Brian Jones to lift the Indians (9-2-6) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Brookline 1, Newton North 0 — Senior Rafael Matta scored for the 13th-ranked Warriors (8-2-6) as they handed the third-ranked Tigers (11-1-4) their first loss of the season in a battle of Bay State Carey Division heavyweights.

Dover-Sherborn 5, Norton 0 — Kofi Poku racked up three goals in the Tri-Valley League win for the host Raiders (7-8-2)

Hingham 2, BC High 1 — Cole Sampson and Thomas Healey scored for the No. 5 Harbormen (15-1-1) in their nonleague win over the No. 8 Eagles (10-5-2).

Holliston 6, Norwood 0 — Senior Brian Moreira’s three goals propelled the Panthers (14-1-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 1 — Naderson Curtis connected on all three goals for the Hornets (11-5-1) in the Cape Ann League victory.

Mansfield 1, Attleboro 0 — Senior captain Danny Rowe scored for the Hornets (8-4-4)) in a Hockomock League win. Senior goalkeeper Jack Lasbury-Casey recorded his eighth shutout of the season.

Medway 4, Bellingham 0 — Junior Marco Perugini netted his 20th and 21st goals of the season to help clinch the Tri-Valley League Small Division co-championship for the Mustangs (10-7-1).

Oliver Ames 1, North Attleborough 0 — Casey Milliken scored with less than five minutes left off an assist from Antonio Fernandes, giving the Tigers (12-3-2) a narrow win in Hockomock play. Freshman goalkeeper Drew Hall logged the first shutout of his high school career.

Saint Joseph Prep 1, Maimonides 0 — Danny Contreras scored for the Phoenix (13-1-2) in their nonleague win.

Walpole 2, Braintree 0 — Senior captain Christian Brownsword scored both goals for the Timberwolves (7-6-6) as they clinched a berth in the MIAA Division 2 tournament with a Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ soccer

Latin Academy 4, Madison Park 1 — Freshman Lucy Osowiecki scored all four goals for the Dragons in their Boston City League semifinal victory, including two goals about a minute apart early in the second half that broke open a tie game.

Although they dominated the second half with eight shots on goal compared to zero for Madison Park, the Dragons were down 1-0 after a 20th-minute goal on a penalty kick by sophomore Dana Duran.

”It was kind of disappointing at first, because we didn’t really know what was going to happen,” said Osowiecki, who tied it in the 35th minute. “But luckily we made it through at the end.”

Osowiecki scored again in the 52nd, 53rd and 70th minutes. The go-ahead goal was a high shot from about 20 yards out that fell in just below the crossbar. The next goal was from about the same distance and rolled through on the ground near the left post.”

As soon as the [go-ahead] one happened, it was a total change in mentality of the bench, of the players on the field,” Latin Academy coach Kara Stafford said. “We just needed that breakthrough.”

Stafford also said Thursday “was the most amazing game that Lucy’s played this season. She’s had the potential and she is a great goal-scorer. She’s not our leading goal-scorer right now, it’s been evenly distributed around the team. Today without her we wouldn’t be moving on.”

The other semifinal game between O’Bryant and East Boston did not take place because of an issue with the buses transporting East Boston to the contest. That game will take place Friday and the city championship game will be held Saturday (10 a.m.) at Northeastern’s Carter Field.

Abington 6, Rising Tide Charter 2 — Carrie Prewitt, Ellie Lindo, Kaylie Groom, Kayla Reilly, Delaney McCann, and Rylee Deminico each tallied goals for the Green Wave (4-13) in their nonleague win.

Andover 1, North Andover 0 — Michaela Buckley scored the lone goal, with Ari Schwinn assisting, to lift the Golden Warriors (9-4-3) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Ainsley Napolitano made 5 saves for the shutout.

Blue Hills 6, Old Colony 0 — Freshman Kathleen Murphy tallied two goals and an assist in the convincing Mayflower League win for the Warriors (14-3-1). Emily Lehane added a goal and an assist, and Mikeyla Roman picked up her ninth shutout of the season.

Danvers 6, Salem 0 — Senior captain Arianna Bezanson scored two quick goals in the first three minutes and then four different scorers added goals for the No. 7 Falcons (12-2-3) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 1 — Senior Claire Nistl (2 goals), senior Jane Maguire (2 goals), and freshman Tessa Hunt scored for the Generals (12-1-2) in their Cape Ann League win.

Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 1 — Colby Filosa scored both goals for the host Tigers (6-10-2) off feeds from Carter King in the Cape Ann League victory.

Lynn Tech 2, Minuteman 1 — Helen Pojoy scored both goals for the Tigers (5-12-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference upset.

Masconomet 2, Marblehead 0 — Taylor Bovardi headed in a free kick from Nicole Schneider, and Charlotte Meixsell later scored to give sixth-ranked Masconomet (16-2) the Northeastern Conference win at home.

Somerset Berkley 3, Case 1 — Lily Gentile, Abby Shea, and Ashlyn Aguiar scored for the Blue Raiders (5-8-3) in their South Coast win.

Wakefield 2, Burlington 1 — Molly Forrest scored both goals for the Warriors (10-5-1) in their Middlesex League win.

Winchester 1, Lexington 0 — Junior Ava Murphy scored to help move Winchester to 13-2-2 on the season with a Middlesex League win.

Boys’ cross-country

Burlington 15, Watertown 48 — Rithikh Prakash (15:39), Patrick Gray (16:02) and Joey Gaiero (16:52) took the top three spots as the Red Devils (4-3) picked up a win in the Middlesex League.

Field hockey

Braintree 1, Brookline 1 — Tessa Marston scored, assisted by Bridget Lee, for Braintree (8-7-2) in the Bay State Conference tie.

Chelmsford 3, Gloucester 0 — Emily Stagnone, Kate Harrison and Ava Hubbard got on the scoreboard for the Lions (10-6-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Danvers 3, Lynnfield 1 — Bobbi Serino, Grace Brinkley, and Malana Moy each scored for the No. 20 Falcons (11-3-1) in the nonleague win. Megan McGinnity logged five saves and Ashley Clark made two critical defensive stops.

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Raena Crandall and Haley Wernig scored for the No. 4 Panthers (16-1) to clinch the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division title.

Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 0 — Sophomore Halle Greenleaf and junior Kayden Flather scored as the Tigers (14-0-1) captured the Cape Ann Baker title.

Monomoy 4, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Caroline DiGiovanni, Helen DiGiovanni, Carly Dimock, and Emily Layton notched the goals in the Cape & Islands win for the No. 9 Sharks (12-3-2).

Somerset Berkley 5, Seekonk 1 — Laney Martin and Karissa Albin each recorded a pair of goals and assists for the Raiders (9-4-3) in the South Coast win.

Everett 43, Malden 0 — Jayden Clerveaux’s 73-yard rushing touchdown opened a dominant performance from the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (7-0). Richie Malloy added rushing scores of 2 and 23 yards, and Domenic Papa ran for a 58-yard score.

Lincoln-Sudbury 52, Waltham 23 — Riley O’Connell threw for 117 yards and four touchdowns, including a 63-yard connection to Evan Munoz, to power the No. 5 Warriors (7-0) to the win. Jack Napier caught two passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and also returned a punt 61 yards for the game’s first score. The Warriors clinched the Dual County League Large title with the victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Franklin 3, King Philip 2 — The No. 5 Panthers (15-1) rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to hand the third-ranked Warriors (19-1) their first loss in a 25-22, 17-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11 Hockomock League showdown. Franklin will share the Kelley-Rex Division title with King Philip, and avenges a 3-2 loss from Oct. 8.

Newburyport 3, Whittier 1 — Ava Hartley (9 aces) and Sophia Messina (8 kills) spearheaded a nonleague victory for the Clippers (5-11).

Oliver Ames 3, North Attleborough 0 — Amanda Barth tallied seven aces to lead the way in the Hockomock road win for the Tigers (15-4). Sarah Hilliard had 18 kills and 16 digs and Hadley Rhodes added 26 assists.

Boys’ cross-country

Greater Boston League — Somerville captured the first three spots in a dominant performance at MacDonald Park in Medford to win the GBL title, totaling 27 points, with runner-up Medford in second with 60. Junior Sam Buckley completed the 2.85-mile course in 15:03.

Girls’ cross-country

Greater Boston League — Anna Casey (17:18) and Medford teammate Jasmine Viera (17:49) went 1-2 in the GBL championship on the 2.85-mile course at MacDonald State Park in Medford. Strong finishes from freshman Charlotte Johnson (4th), sophomore Anna Siebler (5th), and senior Cindy Luxama (10th) paced Somerville to team honors, edging Medford, 51-57.

Zack Ward reported from the City girls’ soccer championships. Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, and AJ Traub also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.