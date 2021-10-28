TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against a former defense minister over a massive blast at a munitions disposal factory in 2008 that killed 26 people.

The Special Structure Against Corruption, or SPAK, in charge of probing high officials, said it had charged Fatmir Mediu, a defense minister in 2005-2008, with abuse of his position.

The same charge was dismissed in 2009 because of his immunity from prosecution as a re-elected member of parliament.