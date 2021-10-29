According to the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, “Only Murders in the Building” is its most-watched comedy ever — “by a good measure,” Hulu president Craig Erwich told Vulture this week. That most-watched measurement takes into consideration Hulu’s library of older comedies, its next-day streams of network shows, and its original series.
I enjoyed the series, which has already been renewed, with filming for season 2 beginning in November. Steve Martin and Martin Short are aces, and the mystery plot and podcast satire are pleasing. But I hardly expected it to break viewing records. Hulu announced right off the bat that the show had the streamer’s biggest audience for a comedy premiere. “Every week when a new episode would come on, the audience just built,” Erwich told Vulture. “You watched the word of mouth grow.”
By the way, streaming ratings are always unofficial, since the numbers a streamer may release have not been independently verified.
