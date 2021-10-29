“You all trying to meet Victor Wooten after the concert?” one of them called to another across the aisle.

It was a Thursday evening at Symphony Hall, and I was (for once) not the visibly youngest person in my row. Absent were many of the usual subscribers and their soft buzz of conversation between pieces. Instead, a few young men chattered excitedly to one another in the first balcony as they watched the stage crew set up the featured soloist’s two electric basses, bow, and amp.

The remaining few minutes of setup were spent discussing who they might text to make that happen. And when Wooten emerged onto the stage — clad in a natty coral-colored vest and tie with a pale pink shirt, with his signature gray knit hat on his head — the crowd went wild with cheers. He grinned. BSO’s youth and family concerts conductor Thomas Wilkins glared good-naturedly at the audience as the noise dwindled.

“How come you didn’t do that when I came out here?” asked Wilkins, before turning to the orchestra and picking up his baton.

As might be easily deduced from the fact that he plays the electric bass, Wooten isn’t the archetypal image of a Boston Symphony Orchestra soloist. This week for sure isn’t his first time on the Symphony Hall stage. As a founding member of banjoist Béla Fleck’s Flecktones band, he’s visited a few times. He’s also one-third of bass supergroup SMV, a visiting faculty member at Berklee College of Music, and the author of an earnestly didactic novel, “The Music Lesson,” in which a mystical, mysterious teacher visits a struggling musician and imparts several tenets of Wooten’s own philosophy.

The book also contains several measures of music in the chapter headings; put together, that’s the main melody of his song “The Lesson,” originally for solo bass. Thursday’s concerto, “La Lección Tres,” expanded the five-minute piece into a delightful three-movement extravaganza of polyrhythms, riffs, and virtuosic solos — and those weren’t just for the star soloist. The second movement featured a silvery duet between the bass and harp, with the strings coming in to swirl around the central instruments.

If Wooten isn’t the typical BSO soloist, the BSO isn’t Wooten’s typical band either, and the first few minutes of the concerto moved with the shaky first steps of a newborn animal. But by the end, it was running at a full grooving gallop, with Wooten’s mellow, warm tone singing out above the crackling orchestra and driving snare. On the podium, Wilkins kept clear and direct time, only stopping during a goofy interlude where the bass section took over the melody. Wilkins turned his score here and there and raised his hands in mock confusion, provoking guffaws from the crowd, until Wooten stepped in to lead a snarling call and response.

At heart, Wooten views learning music as essentially the same as learning a language. “Jamming with professionals,” he wrote, is the fastest way to get better at it, whether that’s playing along with a recording or a live musician, or speaking the language with fluent speakers. With this collaboration, two master-level entities met on unfamiliar ground and created a common language. Thursday’s was the first performance of the piece for a live audience after its virtual world premiere with the Chicago Sinfonietta. Things can only get better.

At most classical concerts, an invisible barrier separates stage and audience, creating an unspoken sense of distance. An excellent orchestra, like the BSO, can make you forget the barrier is there — but it’s always there, until the musicians decide to knock it down. As soon as Wooten stepped on stage, it crumbled to the ground and stayed there. From the interactions between the musicians, to the tentative first measures of the concerto, to the extended cheer that the crowd gave Wilkins when he emerged after intermission to give him just as much of a hero’s welcome as Wooten: All of it was a reminder that everyone in the room was human.

The other two pieces on the program were united in their ballet origins, though that was about the only thing they had in common. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was so enamored of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s epic poem “The Song of Hiawatha” that he composed several works based on the poem and even named his own son after the hero. He drew on themes from his trilogy of cantatas to compose music for a ballet based on the poem, but only completed a piano score before his death at age 37 in 1912. In the next several decades, the pieces were orchestrated and the music was used for extravagant ballet performances at the Royal Albert Hall. The BSO turned out a solid reading of the idyllic, picturesque scenes, with some fleet and sweet piccolo and flute-work courtesy of Cynthia Meyers and Elizabeth Klein.

The Wooten fanboys were not in their seats after intermission, which was too bad for them because they missed an amazing journey down Duke Ellington’s “The River.” A vigorously burbling horn solo from James Sommerville set the tone for the innocent “Spring,” and the trumpets and trombones gave “Giggling Rapids” the best of big-band grandeur; the expressive center of the suite lay at the bottom of “The Lake,” as pair after pair of instruments joined in languid duets. “The Village of the Virgins” brought the evening to a swinging finish. There are plenty of tickets left, including for an unusual Sunday matinée performance. If you’re going to see the BSO play one concert this season, make it this one.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Thursday. Repeats Saturday and Sunday. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

