Year built 1991

Square feet 1,979

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $5,955 (2021)

The first-floor layout in this Cape follows the rules for the style (with one exception we will get into later): There are living, dining, and family rooms, as well as a kitchen and a half bath, and a stairwell to the second floor bisects it all.

But on the second floor, the rule book was set aside. Instead of two small bedrooms flanking a small bathroom, this house has three bedrooms, including an owner suite equal in size to any found in a Garrison Colonial, plus two full baths.

Further, the owner suite has a walk-in closet — yes, a Cape with a walk-in closet — that is nearly 150 square feet by itself. It contains white built-in shelving topped by crown molding, a padded bench for donning shoes and other clothing, and a hardwood floor.

This closet provides access to the suite’s shower-only full bath, which also is nicely sized at some 78 square feet. The shower is a wide one behind clear glass doors with a backsplash of Carrara marble tiles and a seafoam green, gray, and white river rock floor. The room has gray tile flooring, and the painted oak single vanity features a quartz countertop and crystal hardware.

And then there is the bedroom, which occupies all possible space atop the attached two-car garage — that means it is about 355 square feet all by itself. The space is carpeted, and natural light arrives through a set of three windows and a stand-alone fourth with a half-moon on another wall. Opposite the bed is a niche for a television and dresser. There are two closets, including the walk-in, both behind bifold doors.

Also on this floor are the two other bedrooms, each about 200 square feet with the classic Cape design touch of deeply inset windows. The smaller has its own walk-in closet. This bedroom is also the way one accesses the main full bath, which has a slate tile floor, a marble bathtub/shower surround, and an antiqued gray oak single vanity with an Italian Calacatta marble countertop.

The first floor has a profusion of updates and upgrades. In the rear of the home, the floor plan deviates from the traditional Cape style by combining the kitchen and family room.

The family room’s key attraction is a wood-burning fireplace with a wood mantel framed by bricks and a wide door to the back deck.

And that is a place worth stopping, as the deck has a retractable awning and a gas grill and refrigerator embedded into a stone island. The deck leads to a paving stone patio and a wide, flat backyard.

Back inside, the heart of the kitchen is the U-shaped space created by the two levels of white cabinets and a quartz countertop. One arm has an overhang with seating for four. The appliances are stainless steel, and the flooring is ceramic Italian tile. The kitchen also offers a white subway tile backsplash and recessed lighting.

The half bath, found around the corner, comes with a Italian ceramic tile floor, wainscoting, and a porcelain pedestal sink.

A pair of French doors connects the family room to the formal living room, with its crown molding, oak flooring, and a total of four windows on two walls.

Back in the foyer, the hallway flows past the wide wooden central stairwell and then ends in the dining room. This space has been elaborately finished with a chair rail, a chandelier, and a built-in china cabinet.

All of the window treatments and the full-size washer and dryer are being left for the next homeowner. A power supply for an electric car charger is installed in the garage, which has epoxy flooring.

The lot is 0.32 of an acre.

Angela DiRusso of William Raveis in Lynnfield has the listing. She is related to the homeowner. As of press time, an offer on the home was pending.

The walk-in closet off the owner suite contains an array of white built-in shelving and a padded bench. Atlantic Visuals

The kitchen and family room are combined in an open floor plan. Atlantic Visuals

This Peabody home has more space than a typical Cape. Atlantic Visuals

The deck has a retractable awning and a gas grill and refrigerator embedded into a stone island. Atlantic Visuals

The dining room has waist-high wainscoting, a chandelier, and a built-in china cabinet. Atlantic Visuals

The kitchen has two levels of white cabinets and quartz countertops, one of which forms a seating area for four people. Atlantic Visuals

