While eBay’s lawyers, including Jack Pirozzolo at law firm Sidley Austin, argued that seven out of the 12 potential claims should be thrown out due to a lack of evidence, they also acknowledged that much wrongdoing had occurred.

The couple, Ina and David Steiner, sued the company and almost a dozen former employees including former CEO Devin Wenig in July. The lawsuit alleged that the harassment campaign, which included sending the Steiners a bloody pig mask and surveilling their house, constituted emotional and psychological torture and seeks unspecified damages for 12 different alleged claims.

Much of a Natick couple’s lawsuit over a bizarre harassment and cyber stalking campaign conducted by former eBay employees should be dismissed, the company said on Friday in a filing in federal court.

“Nowhere in this motion or elsewhere does eBay intend to minimize the conduct alleged in the complaint,” the company’s lawyer wrote. “eBay recognizes that the Steiners likely are entitled to some fair and appropriate recovery for that conduct. It is, however, very much in the interest of all parties seeking the just and efficient resolution of this matter that the case proceed on those legal theories that are properly pleaded rather than those that are not.”

Among the claims that eBay disputes, the Steiners’ lawsuit alleged that the harassment scheme violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a 1970s-era law aimed at organized crime. But eBay’s lawyers wrote that the Steiners “fail to adequately plead a pattern of racketeering activity.”

Both sides have engaged high-powered Boston lawyers for the case. The Steiners are represented by Rosemary Scapicchio, perhaps best known for representing Sean K. Ellis, who was freed from prison after 22 years when his murder conviction was overturned in 2015.

EBay’s lead attorney Pirozzolo, before joining Sidley Austin in 2014, worked in the US Attorney’s Office on high-profile prosecutions including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Catherine Greig, the girlfriend of James “Whitey” Bulger.

The harassment campaign occurred in 2019 after eBay’s then-CEO Devin Wenig complained to his subordinates about the Steiners, who ran an online newsletter called EcommerceBytes that was occasionally critical of the company. Wenig, who left eBay in September 2019 with a $57 million severance package, has said he had no knowledge of the harassment campaign. He has not been charged in the criminal case.

Lawyers for Wenig on Thursday argued that he should be dropped from the lawsuit because he was not involved in the harassment and didn’t know what his subordinates were doing.

“Claims against Wenig rest on three words in a lone text, taken out of context, that cannot bear the weight that Plaintiffs place on them,” his lawyers wrote in a court filing.

But after the CEO’s complaints, employees in eBay’s security department sent the Steiners threatening messages on Twitter and ordered bizarre deliveries including live insects, a funeral wreath, and a 4 a.m. pizza delivery.

In August 2019, several eBay employees traveled to Boston and repeatedly drove past the Steiners’ house and followed the couple using rented vehicles. Natick police quickly made a connection between the harassment and the employees. They called in the FBI, leading to federal charges against the seven former employees involved in the plot.

The company apologized to the couple in a statement after the lawsuit was filed in July. “The misconduct of these former employees was wrong, and we will do what is fair and appropriate to try to address what the Steiners went through,” the company said. “The events from 2019 should never have happened, and as eBay expressed to the Steiners, we are very sorry for what they endured.”

Seven former employees have been charged and five have already pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for their part in the harassment.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.