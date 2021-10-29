“The Paul Lynde Halloween Special” is a vision of horror that has somehow survived and thrived in the 45 years since it first aired. The 1976 variety show is a phantasmagoric, polyester-clad, rhinestone-studded time capsule of bad jokes and disco medleys with a nonsensical story line that places Lynde as a leading (heterosexual!) man in three wishes granted by a pair of witches (Hamilton and Hayes).

It’s hard to put a finger on the scariest moment in “The Paul Lynde Halloween Special.” Is it when a smiling Donny and Marie Osmond shove Paul Lynde into a trash can and then blow him up? Maybe it’s when Billy Barty takes a bite out of Lynde’s leg. Wait, I’ve got it! It’s when Lynde dresses up as a trucker, only his idea of a trucker costume is fake chest hair and silver platform boots. Instead of a trucker, he looks like the gayest milkman this side of West Hollywood.

It’s so absolutely absurd, so gay, and so cringe-worthy that you’ll scream, “What in the name of all that’s holy is this mess?” And then you’ll throw a bag of popcorn in the microwave and watch it again. Naturally, it has since developed a rabid cult following. Watch, if you dare, on Amazon (you can rent it for $3.99), or you can easily find it on YouTube.

Programing executives at ABC, which broadcast the equally malodorous “Brady Bunch Hour” that year, must have come up with a strategy that if you throw enough guest stars into a variety show, no one will notice just how bad the writing is. So, in addition to Donny and Marie, Florence Henderson, and Billy Barty, we get Tim Conway, Roz “Pinky Tuscadero” Kelly of “Happy Days,” Margaret Hamilton from the “The Wizard of Oz,” Billie “Witchiepoo” Hayes from “H.R. Pufnstuf,” Betty White, and Kiss. Yes, Kiss. Because it was 1976, these disparate folks have no problem getting their groove on at a haunted disco located in a closeted gay man’s twisted vision of Halloween.

Shockingly, ABC only aired it once. Aside from some bootleg copies floating about among Kiss fans, the special was thought to be lost, or perhaps tied to a tree, burned, and then buried. But it was somehow exhumed about 15 years ago. It’s now time to acknowledge that “The Paul Lynde Halloween Special” is perhaps the scariest thing to ever air on broadcast television.

But there is also an endearing side to this disco dumpster fire, and that’s Lynde. As bad as things get, the man still sells it. His dancing is atrocious during the big finale, and he sings like Fred Schneider of the B-52s. But he’s what makes this good/bad rather than simply bad/bad. Were it not for Lynde, it would be completely unwatchable.

Besides, how can you dislike a man who caps off his sloppy Halloween special with a very sincere “Thank you for making me feel wanted.”? No Paul, thank you for showing us just how terrifying Halloween can be.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.