WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: Can talk about reality TV and international politics with equal ease

HIS INTERESTS: Sports, music, bar trivia

EMILY: 27 / PhD student

HER PERFECT DATE: A hike with a picnic

HER IDEAL MATCH: Harry Styles, as an actuary or radiologist

7:30 p.m. Premiere on Broadway, Somerville

THE WARM-UP

Peter I’ve read the column for a while and was always curious to apply. Also, a free dinner.

Emily Cupid is a unique experience and a good way to meet someone I might not otherwise cross paths with.

Peter I arrived right at the reservation time, and she was already seated. She looked great. She had a warm and welcoming smile. She is very pretty, stylish sweater, loved her hair.

Emily Peter is cute. He has nice hair and a warm smile. I also appreciated his style.

SHOWING MASTERY

Peter Emily is finishing her PhD and training for a marathon. She is intelligent and well versed on a lot of topics.

Emily We talked about typical first date things: jobs, family, hobbies, how long we have been in Boston.

Peter I learned that she worked at her college radio station in Texas, which I thought was cool.

Emily We both have a love for reality TV shows so discussing The Bachelor franchise was a non-negligible amount of our conversation.

Peter I got the chicken Parmesan, it was enormous. The server was very chummy — he seemed impressed that I knew what radicchio and sunchoke are.

Emily Neither of us had been to the restaurant and it was very eclectic. I ordered a cocktail and gnocchi. The food was great. The server was highly impressed with Peter’s culinary knowledge. He also bonded with Peter about his beer choice. The waiter was so impressed by Peter he later gave us free tuna tartare.

Peter She laughed at my jokes, although I couldn’t tell if it was out of nerves or because she thought they were funny. I found her laugh endearing.

Emily As the conversation flowed I realized he was a cool and nice person. He was self-aware and funny.

Peter The conversation wasn’t super flirty/romantic, but as we got more comfortable, more about ourselves came out. Can’t think of a specific moment that sparked chemistry — I just hope I didn’t give her the yucks.

Emily The conversation flowed easily and I felt we both contributed equally. I think it is hard to know if there is romantic chemistry after knowing someone for such a short time.

EXTRA CREDIT

Peter I would’ve been open to grab another drink, but it was a Wednesday night, the first cold-ish night of the fall, and she had to bike home.

Emily We had been at the restaurant for almost two hours, so it was already close to my bedtime. He walked me to the Blue Bike station and we exchanged numbers.

Peter As I was walking away, I said, “Please say nice things about me to the Globe,” and she chuckled.

Emily We hugged and parted ways.

Peter I’d be open to it. I could see a stronger romantic spark developing with more time and without the nerves of a blind date.

Emily Probably, he was nice and I had a good time.

POST-MORTEM

Peter / A-

Emily / A